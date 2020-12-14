Another day of more than 1,000 new reported recoveries among people suffering from laboratory-confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus pushed the number of active cases in the state below 3,000 on Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 1,206 recoveries Monday.
At the same time, the department reported 392 new confirmed cases around the state and 23 new probable cases.
Combined, the numbers left the state with 2,967 active cases, a decline of 791 from Sunday.
Laramie County had 592 active cases; Natrona County had 481; Sweetwater County had 323; Campbell had 189; Fremont had 185; Park had 166; Sheridan had 131; Albany had 113; Uinta had 107; Teton and Washakie had 96; Goshen had 87; Lincoln had 78; Carbon had 58; Converse had 48; Johnson had 45; Big Horn had 42; Platte had 39; Sublette had 36; Hot Springs had 24; Crook had 15, and Niobrara and Weston had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 21 counties. Sweetwater County reported the highest number of new cases at 65, followed by Laramie County with 56.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total seen since the illness was first detected in mid-March to 34,560.
The growth in probable cases brought the total seen since the pandemic began to 5,215.
The new reported recoveries means that of the 39,775 people diagnosed with either confirmed or probable cases since mid-March, 36,487 have recovered.
