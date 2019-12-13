PINEDALE (WNE) — A final report due to the Environmental Protection Agency that shows all the monitoring and testing conducted in 2019 says there is no reason to be concerned about Pinedale’s water supply.
Consultants of Jorgensen and Associates with Strike Consulting Group presented the study at the Dec. 9 Pinedale Town Council meeting.
The EPA limits fecal coliform to 20 coliform-forming units for every 100 milliliters of water sampled, in order to maintain a freshwater supply that is not filtered. There is a limit of 100 CFU for total coliform. Fecal coliform is a bacteria that grows in the intestines of warm-blooded animals.
In July and August of 2018, the biweekly test results showed the allowable amounts of fecal coliform were exceeded. The EPA issued a letter of noncompliance to the Town of Pinedale.
The town chose to conduct a watershed study and contracted with Jorgensen and Associates, Strike Consulting Group and JVA Consulting.
Through all the tests, fecal coliform was detected in small amounts – not in Fremont Lake – but at the inlet of Sylvan Bay Creek and again at Pine Creek.
Additional tests for 100 pharmaceuticals and cleaning supplies were conducted to determine if there were human influences. Nothing indicated human causes.
Mike Jensen, with Strike, said the testing establishes a baseline so if there are problems in future years, then there is a starting point.
“Pinedale’s water is not excellent, it’s outstanding,” Jensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.