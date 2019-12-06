JACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming’s population might be small, but its education spending is mighty.
A report compiled by the website HeyTutor.com, which coordinates tutoring services, found that Wyoming ranks seventh in per-student spending in the United States. Based on U.S. Census Bureau data from fiscal year 2017, the state spent $16,537 for each student, for a total of $1.56 billion.
Wyoming’s average teacher salary in 2017 was $58,650, which is $300 below the national average, but most every other metric besides overall spending was above the mean.
HeyTutor also ranked Wyoming’s students as above average based on results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, but it cautioned against a strict correlation between education spending and student performance.
“While teacher salaries are directly affected by school funding, the correlation between student performance and education funding is more complex,” the report says. “Looking at data from fiscal year 2017, states that spend more per student aren’t more likely to have better outcomes.”
On its face, the lack of correlation between spending and performance might seem to encourage less education funding. However, the report cites a Johns Hopkins University School of Education paper that found the relationship to be more nuanced.
As a blanket rule, scores on the national exam don’t rise as a function of increased spending. But Johns Hopkins found that higher education investment can help lower-income and lower-achieving students better their performances, and it can increase the number of days students spend at school.
