Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25

Albany: 48

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 130

Converse: 4

Crook: 4

Fremont: 114

Goshen: 27

Hot Springs: 7

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 75

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 0

Park: 38

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 38

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 28

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 19

Weston: 4

Total: 632

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25

Albany: 114

Big Horn: 35

Campbell: 138

Carbon: 159

Converse: 26

Crook: 14

Fremont: 508

Goshen: 43

Hot Springs: 24

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 405

Lincoln: 82

Natrona: 237

Niobrara: 1

Park: 145

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 91

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 277

Teton: 378

Uinta: 235

Washakie: 100

Weston: 10

Total 3,089

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25

Albany: 13

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 26

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 69

Goshen: 7

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 147

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 39

Niobrara: 1

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 33

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 48

Washakie: 8

Weston: 3

Total: 545

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25

Albany: 79

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 141

Carbon: 53

Converse: 33

Crook: 10

Fremont: 450

Goshen: 22

Hot Springs: 21

Johnson: 25

Laramie: 473

Lincoln: 101

Natrona: 238

Niobrara: 2

Park: 120

Platte 5

Sheridan: 85

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 275

Teton: 383

Uinta: 280

Washakie: 84

Weston: 9

Total: 2,965

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.