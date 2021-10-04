The reporting of more than 1,400 recoveries among coronavirus patients brought the number of active coronavirus cases to the lowest point seen in more than two months on Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received 627 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend, along with reports of 183 new probable cases.
When paired with the 1,461 recoveries reported among patients with confirmed or probable cases, the numbers left the state with 3,174 active cases, a decline of 651 from Friday and the lowest number seen since Aug. 24, when the total stood at 2,949.
Natrona County continued to lead the state for active cases at 512; Campbell County had 352; Laramie County had 270; Fremont County had 260; Uinta had 211; Park had 196; Sheridan had 190; Sweetwater had 169; Washakie had 135; Albany had 133; Lincoln had 110; Big Horn had 95; Converse had 89; Goshen had 81; Sublette had 74; Platte had 68; Carbon had 50; Teton had 44; Johnson had 36; Crook had 34; Weston had 32; Hot Springs had 20, and Niobrara had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 91,979 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in March of 2020. Of those, 87,809 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus also declined over the weekend, falling by 13 to total 197.
The highest number of COVID patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 47, while 30 patients were receiving treatment at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
