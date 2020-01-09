RAWLINS (WNE) — The saga of the two planned wind farm projects will continue into the spring, according to Carbon County Planning and Zoning Director Sid Fox.
He said as much on Tuesday morning at the first Carbon County Commissioners’ meeting of 2020, when the board rejected the conditional use permit applications for the Lucky Star and Two Rivers wind farms.
The projects were proposed in September 2018 by BluEarth Renewables, a Canada-based power producer. The two are designed to be built on both private and federal land that straddles the line between Carbon and Albany County.
The combined total for the projects is around $1 billion. Two Rivers is expected to produce 280 MW, while Lucky Star is expected to generate 500 MW.
Two Rivers is slated to break ground in 2021 and will encompass around 20,000 acres of land, with almost 16,000 of that being in Carbon County. Lucky Star is scheduled to break ground in 2020 and is planned to encompass around 79,800 acres, with about 15,800 acres being in the county. It’s not clear what%age would be on private or federal land.
The board has been discussing the permits since at least September, when the members found that the applications for the farms were incomplete, due to BluEarth having not submitted a permitting application with the Bureau of Land Management. However, BluEarth has completed the permit process in Albany County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.