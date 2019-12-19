Trevor Carpenter, a school resource officer with the Powell Police Department, chases down the Grinch at Powell's Southside Elementary School. The pursuit of the "Grinch," who students were told was suspected of stealing Christmas items from several of the school's classrooms, took several weeks to organize, school officials and police said. Carpenter was credited with developing the idea of the chase as something fun for students to take part in.
Grinch nearly gets away with Christmas
- (Photo by Mark Davis, Powell Tribune)
