CHEYENNE — Leaders at the University of Wyoming say they hope to create an environment of “healthy discourse,” where freedom of expression is allowed on campus.
In an update to the UW Board of Trustees on Wednesday, UW President Ed Seidel detailed his “presidential goals,” citing freedom of expression as one included under personnel and engagement.
In January, the trustees created a committee to explore policy recommendations regarding “freedom of expression and respectful discourse on campus, and how to operationalize that,” Seidel said.
The committee was created following a December incident in which the university suspended Todd Schmidt, a member of the Laramie Faith Community Church, after he displayed a message at the UW Student Union targeting a specific UW student by name. According to the UW student newspaper, the Branding Iron, students crowded around the table that day to block the message, which targeted a transgender student.
UW Trustee Brad Bonner, who is a member of the working group, said the committee has been meeting nearly every week since January.
“The group has brought together a very broad cross-section of persons and viewpoints with the notion of trying to create a model environment at UW for where people can have difficult conversations,” Bonner said.
The effort, he continued, is “a product of conflict that has occurred, when people have had disagreements about subjects and circumstances that have evolved in ways that have been not safe, and not healthy, and not beneficial.”
The group has done a “deep dive” into policy that would create a safe atmosphere in which difficult conversations can occur.
“There will be some very significant recommendations and products of that whole effort,” Bonner said, including “big-picture ideas for using Wyoming, as the Equality State, as … an environment and centerpiece for demonstrating how we can have freedom of expression, and how we can entertain difficult conversations in a healthy way.”
Seidel said other presidential goals include student excellence and success, enhancing external relationships, long-range and strategic planning, and budget priorities. In its effort to recruit students, Seidel said he himself went through the university’s application process.
“There is an Ed Seidel who has applied to the University of Wyoming. I wanted to see what it is like, and I discovered a few things we could do better on. We are going to go in there and make sure that process is as streamlined as possible,” he said.
Working toward experiential and interdisciplinary learning, the university plans to work with the city of Laramie, the city of Newcastle and companies like Plenty Inc., a vertical farming operation based in Laramie, on an innovation course that will be offered through the Honors College next spring.
In May, the trustees will begin in earnest the university’s budgeting process.
“We are really looking at how to become a more efficient university. Phase one is looking at efficiencies, and phase two will be looking into new revenue models, thinking about how we can put the right incentives in place (to) grow a capital campaign,” Seidel said.
This story was published on April 13, 2023.
