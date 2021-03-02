The deaths of 11 more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths, which all occurred in February, brought the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus to 682.
Nine of the victims were described as older adults, those age 65 and older.
Three of the victims, a man and two women, were Laramie County residents. Three others, a woman and two men, were from Sheridan County and were residents of long-term care facilities.
Other victims included a Big Horn County woman, a Carbon County man, a Natrona County woman, a Park County man and a Sweetwater County man.
The announcement came as Health Department figures showed another drop in the number of active cases in the state, which fell by 46 on Tuesday to total 506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.