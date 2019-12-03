CHEYENNE (WNE) — Since its inception in 1969, Taco John’s has expanded to nearly 400 locations in 23 states. On Monday, President and CEO Jim Creel announced the company’s plans to expand even farther with a new satellite office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Creel said although the fast-food company’s home will “always” be Cheyenne, the new office allows employees to be closer to more than 200 franchise locations in the Midwest. It is slated to open in March.
“The last couple of years have been really good for Taco John’s, so it’s allowing us to make this investment and to move forward,” Creel said at a news conference Monday. “We really believe this is going to be the start of tremendous growth for us in the Midwest.”
The new location will mainly house franchisee-oriented operations like marketing and research and development. Currently, Creel said reaching those Midwest stores is inefficient and involves a great deal of travel for employees. The move allows for more interaction with stores near Minneapolis.
“The more time we spend with franchisees, the better the operations get,” Creel said. “This truly is an opportunity to be able to do that in a way we haven’t been able to before.”
A handful of employees will transfer to Minneapolis, but the majority of the Taco John’s operation will stay right here in Cheyenne. Creel, who was born and raised in Wyoming, emphasized that the company has no plans to move its headquarters.
