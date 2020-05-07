JACKSON (WNE) — At a hearing Wednesday in Teton County District Court, Steven Bailey, 18, pleaded guilty to delivering LSD to minors.
In a plea agreement with the prosecutor, Bailey also pleaded guilty to possessing LSD.
He was arrested in November for selling drugs to middle school kids.
The plea deal amended the possession count to a misdemeanor, down from a felony.
In court documents, a 14-year-old boy said he had been buying LSD and marijuana from Bailey, a Jackson Hole High School senior, since last July.
The Jackson Hole Middle School student said he would then resell the drugs to his classmates.
LSD tabs were found Nov. 4 in lockers at the middle school. Two 13-year-olds admitted to buying them from the 14-year-old, who in turn bought them from Bailey, records state.
The students used Snapchat to initiate deals, some of which took place at the county fair and some near school property.
Bailey, originally charged with three felony counts, pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor in court.
Sentencing will follow later.
“I’ve talked to Mr. [Clark] Allan a dozen times about this plea agreement,” his attorney John Labuda said.
Judge Timothy Day will sentence Bailey at a later date. Bailey will likely serve probation with the chance of having the infractions taken off his record if he doesn’t violate the rules.
