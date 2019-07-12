TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Goshen County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees discussed at its regular meeting July 9 the merits and drawbacks of mandatory drug testing for seventh-grade through senior students involved in extracurricular activities.
On one hand, Trustees said, GCSD budgets $20,000 annually for student drug testing, and in the face of increased budget constraints, suspending the program would save the district money.
“I am of the opinion that it’s spending of funds we aren’t necessarily seeing a return on,” Trustee Christine Miller said, adding she’s heard of students figuring out how to test clean when they’ve used drugs. “I have concerns about that. I’m not sure it’s something I would like to see continue.”
Chair Kath Patrick mentioned the honor program, in which students pledge to remain clean.
Ryan Clayton worried about drug use in the area growing if the testing stops.
Carlos Saucedo explained the policy is made to prevent drug use and should not be seen as a “Gotcha!” tactic.
“If (a student tests positive), we have next steps to follow,” he said, continuing to say without the policy, students are at a greater risk of engaging in negative behavior. “This could be the last step in a couple of kids’ journey, saying ‘I want to stay clean’” and falling back on the policy, Saucedo said. “I would really hate to lose it.”
Zach Miller suggested there may be less expensive alternatives to the current policy the district could explore in the future.
No action was taken on the matter.
