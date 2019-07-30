LARAMIE (WNE) — After a two-year search for a new dean for the College of Health Sciences, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees decided to stick with David Jones.
Jones, a professor in communication disorders, served as interim dean since Joseph Steiner took retirement incentives in 2017 to leave his post amid budget cuts at UW.
Jones served as UW’s vice president for academic affairs from 2014-2016. A member of the UW faculty since 2001, he was the associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Health Sciences from 2007-2013.
Jones taught at the University of Iowa and Indiana University Medical Center at Indianapolis before joining the faculty at UW.
Since Steiner left the university, multiple searches for outside candidates failed to bring in a replacement. And meanwhile, Jones has steered the college through some major initiatives, like a partial privatization of UW’s Family Medicine Residency Clinics — work that was cooperatively done with a legislative task force.
While interim deans sometimes defer tackling big issues, Jones said he’d taken a different approach in the last two years.
“I can understand that’s sometimes the case for an interim, but I tried not to take that approach,” he said. “When you get into the second year as interim, you have to do more than just keep the ship afloat. You have to look at some of the big issues.”
