CHEYENNE (WNE) — The man accused in the fatal Sept. 16 shooting in east Cheyenne had his arraignment and detention hearings Monday afternoon in federal court.
Andrew Weaver, 25, was heard in U.S. District Court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. This charge stems from Weaver’s possession of a Smith and Wesson gun he allegedly used to kill two people and injure two 14-year-old boys.
Weaver is also being charged in Laramie County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon.
Weaver pleaded not guilty to the singular federal charge. His speedy trial requirements expire Dec. 5, and his federal trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 2 in Casper.
Prosecuting attorney Stuart Healy said his office and the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office are working hand in hand to find the best jurisdiction to prosecute the case.
On Sept. 16, Weaver allegedly went to 3436 E. 11th St. and shot four people, killing two. Shaline Wymer, 30, was found dead at the residence with a gunshot wound to her head, and Adrien Butler, 37, was also shot in the head and declared dead at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
