RAWLINS (WNE) — Jesse Crooks, 25, of Lees Summit, Mo. pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges stemming from a 100-pound marijuana bust made in April.
According to court documents, Wyoming Highway Patrolmen pulled over Crooks east of Sinclair on April 16 after clocking him in at 80 mph, though officers quickly suspected Crooks of more than a speeding citation.
After pulling over Crooks’ truck, the trooper told the 27-year-old he was to receive a warning for speeding and to hand over his license, registration, and proof of insurance. Crooks immediately complied, but shook while he handed over his information.
Court records stated Crooks “had a demeanor of being concerned about more than just a speeding warning.”
Crooks stated he was returning from a snowboarding trip in Utah, with the officer asking him to repeat snowboarding several times, after “he mumbled it,” read court records.
The trooper stated he saw no ski or snowboarding equipment in Crooks’ truck and that the presence of Crooks’ dog was odd for a snowboarding trip.
Court documents said, “It seemed as though he might not have been on a ski trip.”
