SHERIDAN (WNE) — Holly Jennings, acting chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party, said the Wyoming Republican Party 2020 Convention is scheduled to be held in two sessions — a virtual meeting May 9 and an in-person convention at the end of June.
Looking forward to a virtual meeting with hundreds of participants, the Sheridan County Republican Convention April 4 presented a good opportunity for practice with large-scale videoconferencing.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said virtual platforms are efficient and save money and time, compared to the time it takes to travel to Cheyenne. Still, ensuring meaningful virtual meetings necessitates organizational guidelines — like someone dedicated to monitoring who is raising their hand asking to speak.
“It’s hard to beat face to face but you can still get a lot done in a virtual meeting,” Kinskey said.
A critical outcome of the county convention was updating party bylaws, which hadn’t been amended since 2012, Kinskey said.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said the virtual meeting had a “good showing and a lot of great conversations” despite some hiccups for participants who had not participated in a large virtual conference before.
Updated bylaws include guidelines for future virtual meetings. Meetings and conventions may be conducted electronically during a declared federal or state emergency, in a setting where all participants can hear each other and speak simultaneously.
Approved resolutions, which will be debated at the state convention, will soon be posted to the Wyoming GOP website, Holly Jennings said.
