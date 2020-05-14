JACKSON (WNE) — Michael Lynch had been scheduled to go on trial June 1 in Teton County for burglary, theft, forgery and domestic battery.
But jury trials are on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s not Mr. Lynch’s fault that we find ourselves in these uncertain and very different times,” Lynch’s attorney Elisabeth Trefonas said during a hearing Monday.
The pandemic presents a tricky situation for courts because defendants have a right to go on trial within a certain period of time, also known as the right to a speedy trial.
Judges are starting to address the fact that they have upcoming jury trials and no way to safely hold them.
In a virtual hearing Monday morning Trefonas said her client would waive his right to a speedy trial if the court would release him from Teton County Jail on a signature bond.
Lynch was booked back into jail in January after violating his probation. His bond has been $100,000.
The state and Lynch have not been able to agree to a plea deal, and the case was set to be tried in June, the first of many criminal trials set for this summer.
Judge Timothy Day said higher courts are discussing the best possible solutions, like calling a jury pool but making masks mandatory or doing voir dire by video.
Lynch is facing a slew of charges including aggravated burglary, theft, forgery and domestic battery.
Police said he stole more than 400 pricey items from construction clients over the past few years. The long evidence list includes guns, drugs and expensive rugs.
