PINEDALE (WNE) – Despite concerns from three Pinedale Town Council members, two ordinances addressing the vaping “epidemic” moved through second reading during the Oct. 14 regular meeting.
Janna Lee, nurse manager for Sublette County Public Health, thanked the council for being proactive and taking the lead in banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine. However, when the ordinance came up, several council members put on the brakes. John Paravicini said he didn’t support the ordinance banning flavors because it did nothing to stop the problem while restricting the rights of Pinedale residents and the profitability of Pinedale businesses.
The products will remain available outside the town’s limits, he said.
Mayor Matt Murdock defended the ordinance.
“If I have to lose my privilege here and protect over there, I will,” he said.
“I don’t think this is going to slow it down,” Paravicini said.
“Do we have the right to limit people’s rights?” councilwoman Judi Boyce said. “We’re putting more government in our lives in a really bad way.”
She added the ban was putting businesses in Pinedale at a competitive disadvantage
when others in the county continue to sell without paying a licensing fee.
“Businesses in Boulder will get a piece of that and Jackson and others,” Boyce said. Town Attorney Ed Wood recommended tabling the ordinance on second reading until the full council could give it consideration.
Instead, they passed the ordinance on second reading after Boyce added wording to include tobacco and nicotine.
Paravicini supported the licensing fee to sell nicotine and said that is similar to a liquor license. That ordinance passed second reading unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.