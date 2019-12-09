CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees approved a new STEM degree offering during its meeting Dec. 4.
Through the degree, students will be able to explore offerings in science, technology, engineering and math before committing to a single career. No additional funding is necessary to offer the degree program.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said the degree reflects a broader effort to promote the college's Guided Pathways Initiative, which was based off national research and aims to get students into large communities of interest.
"One of the things we've been trying to do is create a more common entry point for students, especially if they're not completely decided. So instead of having them start college and immediately jump into a specific program, allow them to explore these pathways, one of which is STEM," Schaffer said.
The college has six other pathway degrees in other areas that follow a similar structure and concept. Schaffer said the college usually sees two types of students: those that know exactly what they want to do and those that need some time to explore their options.
The STEM degree also addresses two areas of the ENDOW initiative started by former Gov. Matt Mead to diversify Wyoming's economy, as the program will provide opportunities for students to learn computer science, and will aim to improve higher education attainment and retention of graduates.
The new degree program will next be submitted to the Wyoming Community College Commission for approval; a decision is expected in February.
