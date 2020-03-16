CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly trafficking 10 packages of methamphetamine, about 11 pounds, through Laramie and Albany counties March 4.
Federal charges were filed against Jorge Alberto Lara on Monday, March 9. He is being charged federally for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
The prosecution is asking that Lara remain in custody during his court proceedings because he is facing a 10-plus year drug sentence if convicted.
Law enforcement first noticed Lara when he was staying at the Days Inn hotel in Laramie County, according to court documents. Officers discovered the phone number that Lara booked the room under was connected to drug dealing on the East Coast.
An officer filed a look out on the rental vehicle Lara was driving, so law enforcement could stop the vehicle if they got probable cause to do so, according to court documents.
Lara was later pulled over in Albany County on Interstate 80 near mile marker 316 for speeding, according to court documents.
During the traffic stop, officers asked Lara where he was going, and he responded that he was visiting family in Idaho, according to court documents. However, officers became suspicious because Lara couldn’t name where he was going to in Idaho.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the 10 packages of methamphetamine taped to the inside of a spare tire, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.