Student success needs to be the priority
From the April 12 Buffalo Bulletin:
As Johnson County Schools again explore the possibility of moving to a four-day school week, committee members have identified cost savings, teacher recruitment and retention, improved student and teacher attendance, increased professional development time and increased time for students and staff to spend with their families as reasons to study the move.
We applaud School Board Chairwoman Jan Johnson for rightly pointing out that “student success” should also be a goal the committee considers. Hopefully, student success will be the primary consideration when evaluating any changes to the school week schedule.
As the committee begins its work, there are a number of questions that stakeholders — parents, students, staff, community members — deserve to have answered.
First and foremost: What does the preponderance of evidence suggest about how a four-day school week affects academic performance? How are students of different ages affected by increasing the length of the school day? Do certain students stand to benefit — or be harmed — more by the move than others?
And, as a community, how many hours of the day are we comfortable with our kids spending in school? Some Buffalo High School teams start the day with morning practice at 5 a.m., other activities run until well past 9 p.m. at BHS. How long will students’ days have to become to accommodate a four-day school week and student activities? Or, what concessions and changes will coaches and activities advisers have to make to accommodate a longer school day? And how might student health be impacted by the change?
Structurally, how would a four-day week affect the school calendar? Does that eliminate or shorten either Christmas or spring break? Does it mean starting the school year earlier in August or going later into June?
Additionally, teachers and staff deserve to know how the move would affect their pay and the number of paid days they may take each year. What training and resources would the district provide to teachers to help them transition to a four-day week effectively for maximum student success?
In 74% of Wyoming households with children, all parents work. How would a four-day school week affect families in which all parents work? Are there sufficient programs in place to provide a safe, structured environment to kids on Fridays? What about older kids — do we want them entertaining themselves on Fridays?
Finally, from an assessment standpoint, what metrics would the district use to measure the effectiveness of the move? At what interval would the district re-examine the move?
We are encouraged by the deliberate process the committee is undertaking and we are hopeful that ultimately student achievement will guide the decision making.
Survival requires a leap of faith
From the April 17 Cody Enterprise:
Meeteetse, like many Wyoming small towns, is on the verge of disappearing. It isn’t hard to imagine a near future where the town — with a population of 313 in the 2020 census and a median age of 52.1 years — doesn’t exist.
This uncertain future is what makes a recently proposed annexation of 390 acres from Flying River Ranch LLC so exciting. If approved, the annexation would expand the town’s borders by 70%.
While there is no clear plan for the land yet, some of the ideas that have been bandied about by town councilors have potential: a wool-scouring plant would create jobs for community members and additional neighborhoods would house those new workers.
Even if the property remains vacant agricultural land, the town will see a revenue increase of $5,700 a year, Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter said. And that number will increase substantially if the land is developed.
From our perspective, this seems like a win-win: a chance for the town to expand, survive and financially thrive. But many residents speaking at a town council meeting on April 6 disagreed.
At the heart of their concern are fear and uncertainty: With no clear direction on how the land will be used in the future, will town residents be happy with the final result?
There’s no way to know the answer, of course. Some naysayers might say annexation is a gamble — one that could substantially alter the way of life in Meeteetse.
But we’d argue annexation is not a gamble but a leap of faith: Faith that our elected leaders will do right by us and make an eventual decision that benefits the whole community. Faith that residents’ voices will be heard as decisions are made. Faith that Meeteetse could be more than it is today.
Yetter recently argued the town may never return to the way it was in its 1950s heyday, and we’d agree. But some forward-thinking faith may be what it takes for Meeteetse’s survival.
— By Stephen Dow
Leveraging celebrity visits smart
From the April 12 Cody Enterprise:
Members of the Park County Travel Council came up with a great idea at last month’s meeting, and it was because of a request brought to them.
After initially refusing the Cody Stampede Parade committee’s request for $3,000 to help fund “a possible celebrity grand marshal,” the PCTC agreed to provide the funds on the condition the money be spent on out-of-county advertising, not on hiring a grand marshal.
We agree with that decision since providing money for promotion is the underlying mission of the PCTC.
The great idea that surfaced was to leverage celebrity visits beyond a brief parade appearance.
After last year’s success with “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser as grand marshal, the parade committee is hoping to recreate the success. We wish them the best on that endeavor.
Because of the response to Hauser’s one-day appearance, several members of the travel council said they saw opportunities for Cody similar to Johnson County’s “Longmire Days.”
“Longmire Days” has drawn huge crowds of folks to Johnson County from thousands of miles away for the four-day celebration. Last year every event was sold out.
PCTC member Rick Hoeninghausen said, “It would be great if there was something more to it, so there was an extended time that the grand marshal or celebrity was here in Park County.”
It would also be ideal if such an event centered around celebrities would be held at a time of the year such as Labor Day weekend or early September when tourism could use a boost. Incidentally, the PCTC has already identified a Labor Day weekend event as a top priority.
We believe there are a number of people in Park County with the ambition and ability to make something like this happen.
As Hoeninghausen said, “We know people who know people. Let’s see what we can do.”
— By John Malmberg
Critical time to respect wildlife
From the April 12 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Stark and gruesome reminders of a harsh winter with record-setting low-elevation snow are all around us. The deep snowpack has proven challenging for everyone, especially wildlife.
The warmer temperatures and spring sunshine may feel liberating for humans but also bring some of the most challenging conditions for the survival of grazing animals. Access to normally available plants is difficult with significant refrozen snow coverage on typically sun-baked aspects across critical winter range. In recent weeks, countless deer, elk and moose have met their fate colliding with vehicles traveling at highway speeds.
Wildlife managers report high mortality rates among yearling ungulates, and conflicts among domestic dogs and wildlife have been high, according to local law enforcement. Our wild neighbors don’t need these kinds of surprises or trauma as they’re trying to conserve energy to survive one of the hardest times of the year.
Now is the time to give wildlife even more grace. Dogs should be leashed wherever there’s a possibility for interaction with deer, elk or moose.
We can drive more slowly during the twilight and early morning hours when animals are moving to and from water sources that lie on the other side of highways. With the valley’s wildlife-vehicle collision numbers as high as 300 to 800 a year, according to the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation’s estimates, slowing down can make the roads safer for people and animals.
Spring hikers, skiers and photographers should avoid areas where hungry, grumpy grizzlies and black bears are waking up, and we should all always carry bear spray when venturing into wildlife habitat.
We must also respect winter closures through their end date, which is May 1 in most areas. Despite the allure of skiing rarely snow-covered slopes that lie within closure areas this spring, leaving them untracked for our furry friends is the right thing to do. Violating a wildlife closure is a crime that can come with a penalty of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.
Please help educate visitors and those new to the area about how critical it is to respect wildlife, especially during this long winter.
Let’s work to limit out-of-control ‘controlled burns’
From the April 13 Lovell Chronicle:
It’s springtime in Wyoming, and that means two things: wind and weed fires.
Anyone who lives in town knows the increasing number of fire calls in the spring. The siren goes off multiple times a day, sending volunteer firemen scrambling to respond, at 10 bucks a pop.
Of course, “controlled burns” do get out of control, but “control by fireman” should be avoided, if at all possible.
This is the time of year when ditch banks and fields need to be burned, along with accumulated limbs, leaves and grass from the previous fall cleanup. But it is important for folks performing the burns to plan carefully.
The most important thing is to check the weather forecast, especially if one can find an app or site that predicts wind speeds hour by hour. Obviously, in Wyoming, mornings tend to be calmer than afternoons, when the wind tends to pick up. We are always amazed, however, that some will start or allow to continue a fire in a stiff breeze.
It’s also a good idea to have a plan in place and to take measures like having a water source nearby in case the fire goes out of control, and have equipment available like shovels, rakes and a water sprayer and a durable hose with strong pressure, if possible.
Of course, constant monitoring is important, too, along with proper clothing including boots and gloves.
All controlled burns must be reported ahead of time to the sheriff’s office at 568-2324 or the Lovell dispatch center at 5482215. Doing so is not only wise, but it can protect the burner from a citation if the fire gets out of control. Plus, some fires get called in by passersby even if they aren’t out of control, and if the dispatcher knows who’s burning, a quick call can prevent an unnecessary response.
In Lovell, the spring open burning period is underway, and it is important to follow the same required call-before-you-burn rule. And remember that, under Wyoming DEQ requirements, burning in town is only allowed on weekends: even calendar days east of Shoshone Avenue and odd calendar days west of Shoshone.
It all boils down to common sense. Let’s all do our level best to limit the number of times volunteer firemen have to scramble away from their jobs, not to mention property destroyed. Firemen always fear “the big one” that gets away and claims buildings or houses.
Make the call and check the weather. It’s the proper thing to do.
— By David Peck
Good to see schools, police well prepared
From the April 11 Powell Tribune:
Thomas Jefferson once said, “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”
In other words, preparation breeds better results. Our Powell school district and police department leadership are clearly on the same page with both Jefferson’s sentiment and each other, as displayed by the quick response to the school shooting hoax last week.
At 9:38 a.m., a male called the Powell Police Department and falsely reported shots had been fired at Powell Middle School, where the caller claimed to be.
That led to an immediate response and officers entered the school, but it didn’t lead to an all-out, disruptive response, because they were prepared.
They were prepared because, unfortunately, in the wake of the recent school shooting in Nashville, these hoax school shooting calls had been happening in surrounding states. Seeing that, Superintendent Jay Curtis told the Tribune that a plan was in place between the police and schools, which meant the call was confirmed as a hoax within 90 seconds.
Police still swept schools in Powell and Cody, which also received a prank call, to be on the safe side. But in my view, by not fully disrupting school, it made the awful hoax a dismal failure.
As a parent of a middle schooler, I was so pleased to see how this all turned out. Parents received an automated call, an email and a text message from the school district directing us to a message from Assistant Superintendent Jason Sleep to inform us of what happened.
It makes my wife and I feel good to have both of our boys in a school system that cares so much about our children’s safety, and that plans so well in advance for these sort of scenarios.
As someone who grew up mostly in Colorado and went to high school in the wake of Columbine, school shootings have been an all too common occurrence, causing me first to look around a high school or college classroom and look at potential escape routes, and now as a parent to think seriously about whether or not the schools my children are going to five days a week are providing adequate safety measures.
So far, the schools in both Cody and Powell have proven they care and are ready to protect our children. It’s a bonus too, that this hoax didn’t even need to trouble our kids, who went about their day like normal.
Middle school especially already has enough issues, from tests to drama with friends, for our youth to deal with. When at all possible, it’s nice to have them not have to worry about the worst case scenario. Let’s leave that in the capable hands of school leaders and the local police department.
— By Zac Taylor
Twitter changes highlight need for closer source-checking
From the April 15 Sheridan Press:
National Public Radio recently removed itself completely from utilizing the social media platform Twitter after its account changed.
The Associated Press reported that last week, Twitter labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a label also used to identify media outlets that are controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media” and gave the same label to at least one other public news organization, the BBC.
“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR’s statement said.
Verified accounts used to be simply that — accounts verified as legitimate and not a spinoff of the real thing. For example, @therealDonaldTrump was labeled as verified — the little blue checkmark — so people knew when Trump was talking, it was him and not some kid in their mom’s basement posing as the former president.
Now, Twitter users must pay for verification, thus anyone and everyone may become “verified,” thus tricking unassuming consumers into thinking a non-validated source is the real deal. Not only is this unethical, but it undermines the work of journalists and organizations worldwide, and even Donald Trump and folks like him.
In a world of overabundant access to information through the world wide web, people of all generations may get caught up in fake, illegitimate, sensationalized or opinionated sources instead of relying on reputable sources. At first, one could believe youngsters who’ve only grown up with social media and the world wide web may be more susceptible to consuming fake news and not knowing the difference, but all generations fall prey to illegitimate sources daily, not just in scams but in daily content consumed in all places.
That’s where proper sourcing comes in and, hey, a plug for newspapers.
Most newspapers in Wyoming still publish physical print editions — a tried and true legitimate source of facts and information about local communities — and their online editions and content can also be relied upon. Likewise, national publications like regional Times affiliations, Wall Street Journal, etc., are great sources of national information.
Lots of folks tune into national broadcast news media — Fox News and CNN, for example — which carry heavy biases on the political spectrum and often cater to sensationalism. While local broadcasting news media outlets are similar to print news media, some outlets operate on ratings, which in turn may skew content or show bias.
Social media outlets and national news can still be good outlets for consuming factual news, but consumers must consider leanings and biases that may exist, or critically evaluate the legitimacy of a source. A blogger who claims the symptoms you Googled means you have cancer is not as legitimate of a source as reaching out to your primary care physician. If a headline grabs your curiosity because it uses a strong adjective or verb like “blasted,” “furious” or “jilted,” be aware you might need to check a second source to gain another perspective on the media you’re consuming.
As the Twitter climate changes, be aware of other changes headed consumers’ way. Be critical of what you believe, and especially of what you post and share yourself. And subscribe to your local newspaper to stay up to date with your community.
Getting by with a little help from our friends, family and community
From the April 13 Thermopolis Independent Record:
To say it has been a long winter would be considered an understatement by many. However, spring seems to have finally arrived and the weather was beautiful over the Easter weekend. Community members were able to get outside and release some long pent up spring fever.
Even a typical winter can lead to stress, depression and other issues but the level of misery was raised a bit this year. The length and severity of winter temperatures and snow levels set records around the state.
Last week, our community was shaken by the loss of a young life. He was a student at Hot Springs County High School. Groups are planning fundraisers and gatherings to remember this young man who was known for his big smile and caring heart. We urge our readers, as they have done so many times in the past, to support this family if you can.
Also last week, at least a dozen “swatting” calls went out to schools around the state on Monday morning. Swatting is the term used for false reports of active shooters or bomb threats, which are called in with the sadistic goal of getting law enforcement to respond. A wave of such calls have been received by school districts across the country. Although no calls were known to be received by our local schools, other Wyoming communities were the latest victims. The news quickly traveled to our local schools and authorities. The school district issued a statement saying they were prepared and law enforcement was as well.
These situations caused confusion and emotional trauma throughout our schools and community. However, we rallied together and found comfort in each other’s support — quickly becoming thankful we live in such a great community.
As we exit the Easter holiday weekend, let’s remember to count our blessings, hug our loved ones, offer up support for those going through tough times and stay hopeful for the future.
Tragedy and struggles face each and every one of us from time to time. When it does, we use the strength and love of those around us to get through it and move forward.
Let’s unite and look forward to the warmth of the sun and the beauty it will bring to the world around us.
Wyoming leaders apparently want young people to leave
From the April 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
When months had passed since Americans received their last COVID-19 stimulus checks and certain fast-food lobbies remained closed due to lack of staffing, a common refrain could be heard throughout Wyoming:
“Young people these days just don’t want to work. They’d rather kick back and get paid to do nothing.”
But that makes one major, incorrect assumption: that there were loads of young people lounging around in Wyoming communities who could have filled those vacant service jobs that were causing people to be inconvenienced.
In fact, around the same time the grousing was happening, the Economic Analysis Division reported that the state’s median age had risen to 38.9, and Chief Economist Wenlin Liu said the “outmigration of young people” was one of the causes.
Of course, some people probably did stay home and live off their stimulus checks longer than planned. But the common gripe was incorrect for another reason. Even if there had been plenty of people looking for jobs, at least initially, those positions weren’t paying enough to cover the ever-increasing cost of living.
The situation was just one symptom of the main problem: Wyoming simply doesn’t have enough young people (defined here as those 26 and younger).
Oh sure, the state’s leaders pay a lot of lip service to wanting to keep or attract young people. Yet, when it comes time to do the things that would help make that happen, they’re nowhere to be seen.
Truth be told, they’re actually doing more to drive older teens and 20-somethings away from the Equality State than to attract them. Whether it’s through their words or their actions (or inaction), state lawmakers and some other elected leaders are sending a strong message that young people aren’t wanted here.
How so? To answer that question, we have to consider what issues those born after 1996 say are important. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the top seven social issues for Generation Z are: health care, mental health, higher education, economic security, civic engagement, racial equity and the environment.
Now consider the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature.
On health care, lawmakers once again refused to extend Medicaid coverage to those who fall in the “income gap,” where they make too much to qualify for the federal low-income insurance program but not enough to afford health insurance from the federal marketplace.
For the second year in a row, they said women shouldn’t have control over their own reproductive systems by attempting to ban all forms of abortion, and they debated until near the end of the 37-day session about whether to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to mothers of newborn babies, even as they stuffed a record $1.8 billion into savings.
And when it comes to mental health, they created a trust fund to provide stable funding for the state’s 24/7 suicide prevention lifeline but refused to put any money in it. (Could there be an example more emblematic of Wyoming’s current problems than an empty trust fund designed to help keep people from ending their own lives?)
Lawmakers spent much of this year’s session discussing whether parents and doctors should be able to provide gender-affirming care to children and whether transgender youth should be allowed to participate on single-sex athletic teams.
They continue to prop up the state’s lagging fossil fuel industries at the expense of resident ratepayers and renewable energy industries, even as study after study by climate experts say continuing to burn fossil fuels is rapidly moving us to a point of no return when it comes to global warming. (What do they think is causing the Colorado River to dry up, exacerbating the state’s worsening water issues?)
They try to prevent teachers from telling students that systemic racial discrimination has been (and continues to be) a factor throughout our great nation’s sordid history, as well as attempt to make any mention of gender identity in kindergarten through third grade a crime punishable by fines and jail time.
When it comes to Wyoming’s economy and tax system, they’d rather stuff money into savings and draw the interest from it than spend it in ways that generate new types of good-paying job opportunities for young people and their families, fund the development of affordable housing, or build modern schools and other amenities that other states provide.
And when it comes to creating a tax system that rewards economic developers for drawing new industries to the state? Forget about it. We can’t even begin to have that conversation.
When you point this out, the answer is usually, “If you don’t like it, go somewhere else.” Is it any wonder, then, why so many young people want nothing to do with Wyoming?
Of course, it’s easy to lay the blame solely at the feet of our elected officials. But we have to realize that we play a role, too. From consistently re-electing the same people to failing to demand and reward new ways of thinking, we’re all at fault for not making Wyoming more attractive to younger generations.
We like to end our weekly commentary with suggestions for improvement, but, in this case, there’s really only one solution: Either we change our attitudes and start prioritizing young people and what they want, or we put on an apron, pick up a spatula and start flipping our own burgers. Your call, folks.
David Adler: Applying impeachment clause to Supreme Court justices
National conversations surrounding the remote possibility of impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas for accepting — and failing to report — lavish gifts from a GOP billionaire with interests before the Supreme Court, have prompted important questions from readers about the application of the impeachment clause to Supreme Court Justices.
In a nutshell, curious readers wonder whether justices, and federal judges, are subject to impeachment? If so, what are the criteria? Have we impeached a Supreme Court Justice?
The “impeachment process” involves two steps. First, the House of Representatives determines by majority vote whether a judge, like a president, is guilty of an impeachable offense, as defined by Article III of the Constitution. If indicted by the House, the judge is then subject to an impeachment trial conducted by the U.S. Senate. The threshold for removal from the bench, upon conviction, is a two-thirds majority. The Senate may impose an additional penalty: disqualification from holding public office in the future.
The framers of the Constitution, in Article II, section 4, provided: “The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Judges were understood to be “civil officers.”
The heinous crimes of treason and bribery were familiar to the framers, who were steeped in English history and drew upon impeachment trials of ministers and judges to shape the impeachment clause. Those offenses required little discussion in the Constitutional Convention. The acts of selling out the nation and destroying the integrity of the judicial process were intolerable and thus disqualifying.
The category of “high crimes and misdemeanors” fell into recognizable categories under English common law, which the scrutinized as they carved out the conduct that would justify removal of U.S. officers from elected and appointed positions. Offenses included abuse of power, usurpation, subversion of the Constitution, corruption and maladministration, each of which had a direct bearing on the conduct of judges.
Delegates to the Constitutional Convention, we should recall, were deeply committed to “judicial independence,” without which, the goal of fair and impartial trials would be unattainable, not to mention maintenance of the rule of law, the pillar of American Constitutionalism. Accordingly, the framers provided in Article III, that judges would serve during “good behavior.” Critically, their salaries could not be diminished during their tenure on the bench. These invaluable protections reflected the founders’ understanding of the threats posed to English judges who dared to challenge the King’s preferences. Indeed, until Parliament passed the 1701 Act of Settlement, judges were subject to removal by the monarch, without reason, merit or cause. Few judges were willing to risk their careers and livelihood, which meant that the King was the ultimate interpreter of the laws of the realm and dispenser of justice.
The framers’ commitment to judicial independence, however, did not mean that judges were beyond accountability. As James Madison explained in Federalist No. 51, governmental accountability was the sheet anchor of the republic. Judges were not immune from scrutiny of their conduct. “Good behavior” — the Article III standard for judges — was folded into the categories of impeachment, which meant that a Supreme Court Justice could face the rigors of an impeachment hearing and a Senate trial for removal from the High Bench for the commission of high crimes and misdemeanors. That category was brought center stage in 1805 in the impeachment of Justice Samuel Chase, the only Justice in our nation’s history brought before the bar of impeachment.
Justice Chase was impeached by the House and saved by the thinnest of margins — one vote shy of the two-thirds requirement — from being removed by the Senate in a trial that featured another pitched battle between the Federalists and the Jeffersonians. The Federalists — the party of Washington, Hamilton and Adams — dominated the American political landscape in the first decade following the adoption of the Constitution, until Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams in the Election of 1800, which constituted a peaceful revolution of sorts as voters swept the Federalists from power and handed the baton to the Jeffersonians.
One of the principal explanations for the Federalists’ demise was the passage of the infamous Alien and Seditions Act of 1798, which provided the basis for convicting dissidents, including newspaper editors, who criticized certain governmental officials, including President Adams, in a way that caused their reputations to plummet.
One of those dissidents who was arrested and indicted by a grand jury was James Callender, who published various pamphlets critical of the administrations of Washington and Adams. After the election of Jefferson, Callendar expected a political appointment in Jefferson’s administration. When he did not receive an appointment, Callendar turned on Jefferson, a former ally, and accused him of fathering the children of his slave, Sally Hemmings.
In a sensational trial, in which Justice Chase, riding circuit, presided, Callendar was convicted in crimes of libel and slander against Adams. Chase’s conduct of the trial led to his impeachment.
Scholars have debated whether Chase’s acquittal in the Senate trial represented a victory for justice over partisanship, or a failure to hold a Supreme Court Justice accountable for gross misbehavior. We turn to the essential question next week, and its implications for potential impeachment efforts against federal judges.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
