Light shows in support of seniors, unusual easter egg hunts, parades for those who can’t get out and programs to feed the warriors at the front lines of the coronavirus battle were all in the news in the past week as Wyoming residents continued to extend a helping hand to their neighbors.
Here are a few examples:
Schools light up scoreboards for seniors
CASPER — First came the howls, cries into the moonless sky made in solidarity across Casper’s twilight. On Friday night there were also fireworks — a progression of unconventional behavior in the face of unconventional circumstances.
A pandemic with a death toll of over 20,000 in the U.S. spread to Wyoming only a month ago and has since brought the intertwined communities to their knees. At last, Wyoming fought back this week. First with the howling at the moon at 8 p.m. sharp and then with the installment of the “Be The Light” campaign.
High schools across Wyoming — from Pine Bluffs to Big Horn, Lingle to Farson, Wright to Mountain View — illuminated their football fields or scoreboards for 20 minutes starting at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) on Friday to honor the Class of 2020 and Wyoming’s first responders.
They’ve all been forced into sacrifice for the sake of battling the reach of the coronavirus. This latest event was a small gesture to rally a community that’s determined to see this pandemic through.
“I stepped outside with my daughter and couldn’t believe how many howls we actually heard tonight,” Natrona County activities director Bryan Honken said, Cheney Alumni Field still beaming with light behind him. “I take a lot of pride in being able to be at a school that can give back to the community in something as simple as this.”
The scoreboard ritual started in Texas with Dumas High School turning on its stadium lights once an hour in a show of solidarity with medical professionals. That gave way to a modest “#BeTheLight” movement across the country. — Casper Star-Tribune
———
Seamstresses create more than 1,500 masks for hospital
DOUGLAS — They sewed. And sewed. And sewed. Starting early in the morning and ending sometimes after the sun set. Day after day. By the weekend, they had made far more than 1,500 handmade cloth medical masks, sewn one-by-one, stitch-by-stitch.
And they are still sewing.
Fifteen hundred – that’s the number of masks donated to Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas in just 10 days from a group of efficient, dedicated and hardworking volunteers – and it shows how a community is coming together in a positive way right in the middle of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, that number doesn’t count the hundreds of masks made for friends and family, or given to strangers in need.
MHCC and medical personnel nationwide have indicated how short they are on PPE supplies – medical masks, hospital gowns, shoe covers and more – all basic necessities for essential personnel to do their jobs safely.
“This just shows what a small town like Douglas can do,” Mary Falkenburg said.
Falkenburg and Maggie Esselman are the women behind the mask movement, but they have absolutely no wish to take credit for the endeavor.
“There are so many people involved I’ve lost count of all of the volunteers! It’s about this community. So many people are cutting, putting together mask-making kits, sewing, bringing them back for pickup, helping to deliver them where they’re needed. It’s amazing! We needed something and God provided,” Falkenburg said.
One such industrious volunteer, Janet Caster, is donating her time making masks for staff in MHCC’s radiology department.
“I’m retired, I’m home. I love to sew. They offered to pay me, but I gave it back. This is my contribution to the cause,” Caster said. — Douglas Budget
———
Sundance woman sews masks for assisted living center
SUNDANCE — When residents of Green Mountain Estates told Tracy Wilson they were concerned about exposure to COVID-19, she got to work immediately. Wilson has now sewn protective masks for every resident – and she’s not planning to stop there.
“I didn’t even know how to make any of these masks, but then I had friends sending me patterns and so I decided it was time to start helping out a little bit,” says Wilson, owner of Impressions Embroidery in Sundance.
“At Green Mountain Estates, none of them had any masks and some of them were concerned, so I made all the residents masks – I made them each two. I’m just going to keep making them.”
Wilson plans to keep making as many masks as she can for the hospital and any other elderly or immune-compromised person who expresses a need. So far, she’s completed around 24.
“They take a little while – it took me a few days to get those whipped out,” she says. “I’ve been doing a lot of research and people have been giving me a lot of ideas.”
Making masks wasn’t something Wilson had done before, but she did have some colored fabric on hand.
“I also went and bought a couple of yards of plain white material so people can differentiate which side goes against the face and which side is the outside. They need to be two different colors,” she says. — Sundance Times
———
Bank hands out restaurant gift certificates
THERMOPOLIS — Pinnacle Bank is randomly handing out 30 gift certificates at their drive-thru, in hopes of positively impacting both local restaurants and community members. The Thermopolis branch began distributing them on April Fools, and it is no joke.
“We know families and local businesses have been impacted. This is one way we can help our neighbors and local restaurants,” said Minnie Miller, Market President.
The branch compiled a list of all restaurants currently offering curbside pick-up and developed a gift certificate, valued up to $10.50, to be used at any one of these establishments. The certificates are valid through April 30, 2020. One important item to note is if a recipient chooses an entrée with a value less than $10.50, they will not receive change; however, Pinnacle Bank will reimburse the business the full $10.50 for each certificate redeemed, regardless of the actual cost of the entrée.
“So many of us miss dining out at our favorite restaurants. While we all comply with social distancing requirements, we hope this allows people to enjoy their favorite eats and support businesses that have helped support our community throughout the past,” said Miller. — Thermopolis Independent Record
———
Buffalo women sew masks for Texas health care workers
BUFFALO — Necessity is the mother of invention, but it can also be the foundation for a lifelong passion.
Sewing has been a way of life for Nelda Hays for decades now, and it all started years ago as a way to meet her children’s clothing needs.
Now, a new need has arrived, and Hays is once again rising to the challenge with a sewing needle in hand.
“They took a little getting used to,” Hays said of the masks she has been sewing for medical staff in San Antonio. “There is a lot of sewing on these little things. But I can complete each one in 30 minutes now if I set my mind to it.”
Hays recently completed 14 masks for doctors and nurses in San Antonio, including her granddaughter Leah who works there as an ICU nurse. San Antonio, like many large cities, has been a hotbed of COVID-19 activity lately with 456 cases confirmed as of April 6. The city had twice as many cases as the entire state of Wyoming as of April 6, and medical supplies are dwindling. That’s why Hays and other local women are jumping in to help.
The project was organized by Hays’ daughter Ronda, who, upon learning that Leah and her colleagues were low on face masks, bought fabric, found a pattern and enlisted local seamstresses to meet the need.
In addition to Hays, that team includes Elizabeth Downare and her daughters Cassie and Sydney. Like Hays, Elizabeth has a lifetime love for sewing and was happy to jump in when the call came from Ronda. To date, the Downares have completed nearly 60 masks, Elizabeth said. — Buffalo Bulletin
———
Businesses team to feed front-line workers
CASPER — A team of local businesses have begun to provide delivered meals to crews of health care workers, grocery stores, first responders and others as part of an effort called “Feed The Front Line. Casper.”
Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, Occasions by Cory and The Cottage Cafe launched Feed The Front Line. Casper to “provide meals for our healthcare professionals, first responders and other frontline heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” while supporting local restaurants and businesses, according to an announcement from the group.
The businesses combined individual efforts that each of the three had recently begun into Feed The Front Line. Casper. By the end of April 12, the project will have delivered 650 meals and even 100 cookies, said Kate Kalinowski with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group.
Community donations support the meals from The Cottage Café, Occasions by Cory and other several other local food and beverage establishments.
“So we just saw that strength in numbers,” Kalinowski said. “And I think it was just a leap of faith for all of us, not knowing what it was going to look like or where the money was going to come from. But it was just an awesome opportunity to see the generous hearts of the people of Casper and how Casper really does come together.”
Kalinowski coordinates the schedules and other logistics, although the project is a group effort. Her husband and co-owner of their business reached out to a radiologist friend at Wyoming Medical Center with his idea to show health workers appreciation and help local businesses. Kalinowski took the helm of the project and began collecting donations and calling restaurants to deliver the meals. — Casper Star-Tribune
———
Neighborhood residents surprise neighbor with birthday posters
CHEYENNE – Melissa Swalla wanted to do something special for her husband Dustin’s birthday Wednesday, but with social distancing due to coronavirus, she knew they wouldn’t be able to have a normal celebration with family and friends.
So instead, she turned to her neighbors, who came out in a big way to help make the day special. As the pair went on their afternoon walk, Dustin was surprised with about 40 handmade signs and posters wishing him a happy birthday.
“It just brought tears to my eyes as I was walking around the neighborhood, just to see people that don’t even know us do something like this to brighten his day,” Melissa said.
She said Dustin’s ideal birthday would be watching basketball, surrounded by family and friends. But knowing that wasn’t an option, Melissa passed out letters to neighbors Sunday with the request that they hang up birthday posters in their windows for his birthday on Wednesday.
Melissa said she was assuming neighbors would simply hang little notes on computer paper in their windows, but “they really ran with it,” she said.
Neighbors took time to wrap up cardboard with wrapping paper, hang up birthday banners and balloons, and write out messages with chalk on the sidewalks. Some even left treats for Dustin and their kids.
“I think he was just blown away, too, and couldn’t believe how many people did it,” Melissa said. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
———
Groups create Easter egg “drive-by” hunt
TORRINGTON – As a symbol of new life, the humble egg has been associated with Easter, resurrection and new life for centuries.
And Easter has traditionally been associated with hunts – phalanxes of laughing, screaming children, scrambling to collect brightly-colored eggs, often filled with candy or prize vouchers for the very lucky few. But in the new reality of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bringing large groups together – no matter the reason – is going by the wayside.
But how to provide children the fun of the hunt while still keeping them safe from illness was a question on minds around the country.
Enter the Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt. Groups, including the Goshen County Chamber of Commerce, have invited businesses and individuals to decorate paper Easter eggs which are then hung in the windows of storefronts and homes. Families get the thrill of the hunt while driving around their communities, isolated – and safe – from others.
“This situation is sad,” said Lucy Martin, whose grandchildren Makayla and Madelyn, 10-year-old twins, and Wyatt, 7, all of Bridgeport, Neb., have festooned the large picture window of Lucy’s home in the 2900-block of East B Street with eggs.
“There’s so many things the community can come together to do, and this is a good one,” Lucy said. “It gets you in your car, it gets you looking and paying attention to things you might not see otherwise.” — Torrington Telegram
———
Kemmerer woman’s plan allows egg hunts while keeping distance
KEMMERER — The Easter bunny has been busy in his shop getting ready for the holiday weekend. Since he has to stay at home during the quarantine, he thought it would be a good idea to ask a group of his friends in Kemmerer to help with his dilemma. So, a wonderful group of the Easter bunny’s friends came up with this great idea: A drive-by Easter egg hunt through the towns of Kemmerer, Diamondville and Opal.
Community members handed out blank wooden egg cutouts for folks to decorate and then hide in their yards for others to “spot” while driving around town as a scavenger hunt.
“I love to craft,” said Sheri Paulson. “When school was called off, I thought to myself that the students I work with as well as kids in the community are not going to get a traditional Easter egg hunt. The egg that I made in my home is 9.5 inches tall. I wanted something bigger. So, I asked around for some free wood. Anthony Yuro said he had some, and so the project began.”
In the beginning, they were planning on making about 25 eggs. After word got out about this project, the requests for eggs grew and grew. They now had over 250 egg orders.
“I wanted this to be free, so the donations were just amazing,” Paulson said. “We told the community there were more eggs, and the response was overwhelming.”
Paulson said she’s delivered 253 eggs to 139 different homes. — Kemmerer Gazette
