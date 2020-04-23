NEWCASTLE (WNE) — A process that began in late 2018 came to fruition this year when the state of Wyoming completed a transaction purchasing 4,349 acres of land in the Moskee area in Crook County, roughly 7 miles east of Sundance.
As previously reported in the News Letter Journal, the purchase of the land would open up the acreage to hunting and other recreational activities.
Documents from the office dated Dec. 27, 2018, state that the Forestry Division of the Office of State Lands and Investments had indicated that Moskee was an area of crucial concern and was within the “State’s Priority Forest Landscape,” part of the Wyoming Forest Action Plan and the Forest Legacy Program: Assessment of Need.
The document further states that the land could meet the trust land management objectives by increasing annual revenue and appreciation potential.
“There are an estimated 1,075 AUMs (AUM is the amount of forage needed by an animal unit for grazing for one month) available for grazing on this property,” the document says. “At the current rate of $6.18/AUM, this would generate approximately $6,643.50 per year in grazing revenue.”
According to Murkin, the now-state-owned land was purchased using $6 million that was awarded to the Forestry Division by the Forest Legacy Program. The land acquisition was valued at $11,525,000.
