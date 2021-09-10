Teen’s death ruled drowning
RIVERTON (WNE) — The 15-year-old Evanston boy who died in July during a tubing accident at Morton Lake was not intoxicated at the time, toxicology testing showed.
Dagon L. McWhorter, 15, died at about 1 p.m. July 24 of asphyxia due to fresh-water drowning, according to a report from the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.
Toxicology testing revealed no relevant substances, the report states.
The youth’s body was retrieved from the lake July 26, but law enforcement initially responded at about 1 p.m. July 24 to a report that the boy was “struggling in the water while trying to swim ashore.”
He had been tubing with other teens near the Sunrise Recreation area boat ramp on the north side of the lake, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders at the scene were unable to find the teen July 24, and on July 25 crews and divers spent “the entire day” grid-searching the portion of the lake in which he was last seen, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said.
The July 25 search also was fruitless, so Lee said more search crews were deployed July 26, along with “additional sophisticated sonar equipment from the Sublette County Sheriff.”
The body was recovered just before noon July 26 in about 45 feet of water. Lee said the operation was completed “without incident.”
———
Crater Ridge Fire 75% contained
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Recent warm, dry, and windy days have contributed to more active fire behavior on the Crater Ridge Fire since Labor Day, with 75% of the 6,502 acre-fire contained.
The fire started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles east of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest.
Growth has remained slight as most areas are surrounded by already burnt timber and air resources were able to check further spread. Ongoing pockets of activity may continue to be visible on warm and dry days in the near future.
Despite the return of visible smoke, crews led by Wyoming Team 3 safely extended containment in the first part of the week and throughout their assignment. They were also able to repair areas impacted by earlier suppression efforts.
“Crews were able to hold on, monitor and put air resources on a fire that became more active in the last few days,” said Incident Commander trainee Joshua McGee.
This success, including rapid response to new activity, was made possible through the support of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. Their communication team helps provide reliable radio coverage to incident management teams within the state of Wyoming.
A Type 4 Incident Commander assumed command Wednesday at 6 a.m.
———
Sublette commissioners lift fire restrictions
PINEDALE (WNE) — Ranchers across western Wyoming are thankful for the precipitation that finally came in recent weeks. It’s quenched a dire thirst for livestock and wildlife alike, finally leading the county out of disastrous drought conditions.
Sublette County Commissioner Doug Vickrey knows that – he just finished baling. But he also raised some concerns during a late addition to the agenda in the Sept. 7 commissioners’ meeting.
Sublette County Unified Fire Chief Shad Cooper approached the commissioners during that meeting requesting a vote to lift fire restrictions on private land in the county. That move would follow similar lifting of restrictions by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service in the area.
Before a vote was cast regarding Cooper’s request, Vickrey asked the room if they remembered when the Roosevelt Fire started. Some, like county administrator Matt Gaffney, said the exact date from the remaining crowd. No commissioner could remember when, although chair Joel Bousman said he thought it was around the same time on the calendar. He then said this year’s precipitation is better than conditions on Sept. 15, 2018.
A hunter left a fire unattended that day, a hunting party reported it, and 55 buildings ultimately were destroyed across 61,511 burnt acres. With Sublette County prepared to once again host hunting groups, Vickrey said there will be fires.
Cooper said the request was to stay consistent with BLM and Forest Service. Commissioners, including Vickrey, voted unanimously to lift restrictions.
