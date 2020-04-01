LARAMIE (WNE) -– The 2020 census will still be taking place despite the spread of COVID-19, though the timeline has again been pushed back as states continue to announce extended periods of shutdowns. Field operations in general have been suspended until April 15, with numerous other dates postponed as well.
“These dates for all field operations are still subject to change as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation,” Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Hillman said.
Traditionally, April 1 is the date for which the Census Bureau estimates the total number of people living in Laramie or Albany County.
But because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the shift to online course delivery for the remainder of the semester by institutions across the U.S., the Census Bureau has directed that students enrolled in colleges and universities temporarily depopulated physically due to the COVID-19 virus will still be counted in those college communities.
Although virus-related reactions and precautions have restricted much of the nation’s day-to-day business, this year’s census is already well-equipped to accommodate these disruptions.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail – all without the need of a census taker coming to your door,” Hillmann said. Census invitations with personalized ID numbers began mailing out to every US household on Thursday, March 12 – within the first week, 11 million households had responded. Online and phone response options can be found at the Census Bureau’s website (www.2020census.gov).
For those interested in calling in by phone to take care of their census, call 1-844-330-2020, but the Census Bureau advises that there may be long wait times.
