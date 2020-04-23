LOVELL (WNE) — A local man was found dead Sunday morning after an alleged drunken scuffle took place between himself and a companion.
Edward Diaz, 49, of Byron, was arrested by Lovell Police on a charge of manslaughter, Lovell Police Chief Dan Laffin said. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was Simon Bracamontes of Lovell.
According to the affidavit, Lovell Police received a 911 call early Sunday morning from a resident on East Main Street, where an individual allegedly stated he had killed his friend.
Officers entered the residence and found Bracomontes lying face down in the kitchen. Diaz told officers he had been drinking with Bracomontes since late Saturday night, where they watched a mixed martial arts television program together.
According to the affidavit, Diaz told officers that he and Bracomontes at some point got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.
Diaz allegedly stated to officers that Bracamontes picked him up three times and held him in a bear hug. Diaz then stated that he got behind Bracamontes, placed his right arm around Bracamontes’ neck and attempted to get him to pass out. The April 20 autopsy, according to the affidavit, found that death was due to asphyxiation by strangulation, in a preliminary finding.
There was also a finding of vascular trauma to the throat, which is consistent with Diaz’s alleged account. With a manslaughter charge, Bracamontes’ death has been ruled to have been caused unintentionally by reckless action.
Diaz’s bail was set at $200,000 in an initial appearance hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Laffin said the event was an isolated incident and at no point did the general public face any danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.