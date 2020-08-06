POWELL (WNE) — In so many words, the pledge was made: “If we need more barley, we’ll buy more.”
That was the declaration by Ryan O’Toole, president and COO of Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, in a letter to area malt barley growers last April, invalidating 2020 growing contracts due to unforeseen fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. With government-ordered shutdowns of breweries, bars and dining rooms where beer is served, Briess customers were impacted, and there was simply an overabundance of barley malt in the supply chain, the company said.
At the time, Briess guaranteed to purchase from growers 50% of the 2020 contracted quantity of barley, with a promise to re-evaluate needs on a monthly basis.
The company has been true to its word.
In a letter readied to send to growers literally as harvest of the 2020 crop begins, Briess is now saying it will take up to 100% of contracted quantities.
“We’re trying to give growers all the options we can and still be as fair as possible to everyone,” said Rick Redd, Briess regional manager at the company’s Ralston receiving station.
The brewing industry has seen some rebound in sales in June and July, he indicated.
Though it’s been a disruptive year, Redd said the majority of growers have been understanding of the Briess decision to limit purchases after the O’Toole letter in April “clarified issues and what we were up against.”
“We were trying to give them options up front, trying to help them, not hurt them,” Redd emphasized.
