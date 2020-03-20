Coronavirus cases in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 0

Carbon: 0

Converse: 0

Crook: 0

Fremont: 8

Goshen: 0

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 4

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 0

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 0

Sweetwater: 0

Teton: 1

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 0

Weston: 0

TOTAL: 18