PINEDALE (WNE) — Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction visited Sublette County Friday, Jan. 10, intent on listening to students.
“Initially Superintendent Jay Harnack was going to have students ask me questions,” Balow said. “I said I want to ask the class questions. Too often we look at grownups as the stakeholders and we don’t ask students.”
She submitted four or five questions in advance that she wanted the students prepared to answer addressing school safety, civics, relevance of education to future plans and the need for accountability and assessment.
“I wanted a very open dialogue,” Balow said. “My hope was that this was a beta test for possible ongoing sessions at other schools throughout the state.”
Initially, students were quiet with lots of platitudes but began to open up, she said.
“The value of students’ opinions is most profound,” Balow said.
She said students quickly pointed out Pinedale’s strengths including the strong relationships students build with teachers and the many opportunities they have to be active and involved.
She said students also recognize challenges with technology.
“They recognized the need for technology but also saw the drawbacks of not being able to get away from it at home,” she said.
Students identified “adulting skills” they feel are missing in the education program including financial literacy, hands-on applications such as simple auto repairs and cooking or home economics.
