Yellowstone visitation was down 43% in June, compared to 2021's record year, due to historic flooding
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park visitation was far lower than in recent years for June, largely because for 10 days all gates were closed and for most of the month visitation was restricted due to the historic flooding.
The park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June. This is a 43% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits), which was the most-visited June on record, according to a park release.
On June 13, all entrances to the park closed as flooding on the northern section of the park wiped out whole sections of the North and Northeast entrance roads and damaged large amounts of infrastructure. All park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours.
On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. Portions of the park remained closed through the remainder of June, including the North and Northeast entrances.
In July, most of the north loop was reopened.
So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1,268,053 recreation visits, down 20% from 2021.
That’s still far above two years ago, when Yellowstone, like all national parks, was closed until May 18 and thereafter many services were limited due to the Covid pandemic. In 2020 only 719,054 people had visited through June.
This story was published on July 25.
———
CDC raises local COVID-19 level to high
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Without any major public announcement, and lacking any fanfare, the federal government has raised the COVID-19 community level for the county of which Cheyenne is the seat.
There did not appear to have been any local or state disclosures about this change in status.
In an action that appears to have been taken Thursday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers Laramie County to be in the “high” risk category when it comes to statistics related to the spread and seriousness of coronavirus infections.
By virtue of this status, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask “indoors in public,” according to the federal agency’s website on Saturday.
The change comes amid Cheyenne Frontier Days, which draws tens of thousands of visitors to the state’s capital city for rodeos, concerts, fair rides, food and other festivities.
CFD had already recommended precautions for both attendees and participants. CFD officials said in a statement late Saturday afternoon to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that “while we would all like to be done with the pandemic, we know that COVID is not done with us yet.”
CFD said it is “aware that Wyoming has seen a recent increase in positive COVID tests.”
“We will continue working closely with public health officials and will rely on them for guidance regarding any additional safety steps they recommend,” said a statement sent in an email from Nicole Gamst, chief marketing officer for the Cheyenne Frontier Days organization. “We will continue working closely with public health officials and will rely on them for guidance regarding any additional safety steps they recommend.”
This story was published on July 24.
———
