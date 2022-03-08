The deaths of eight more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths which occurred in February brought to 1,749 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness.
The victims included two Fremont County residents, a man and a woman, two Crook County men, two Natrona County men, a Laramie County woman and a Campbell County man.
The announcement came the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming had fallen to 238.
