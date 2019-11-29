SUNDANCE (WNE) — After an emotional hearing in the courtroom on Wednesday, Lesley Raber has been sentenced to one year in jail with six months of that time suspended for the misdemeanor crime of homicide by vehicle.
Judge Thomas Rumpke heard testimony from both sides, including evidence of Raber’s good behavior while out on bond and impact statements from the family of Nancy Robison, the motorcyclist who was killed when Raber pulled out in front of her at an intersection on Highway 212 last August.
Presenting his sentence, Judge Rumpke explained that he is obliged to consider four factors: general deterrence, specific deterrence, retribution and rehabilitation. He stated that he agreed with the defense that the jury’s decision precluded him from considering Raber’s blood alcohol content.
However, he said, the evidence presented at trial showed she drank four beers on the morning of the crash and that there were two hours unaccounted for during that morning.
“We know she was drinking, we just don’t know how much,” said Rumpke.
In the judge’s opinion, it doesn’t matter what her specific blood alcohol content was; he reminded the courtroom of local billboards that proclaim “buzzed driving is drunk driving”.
“That is the specific deterrence I wish to send to the community,” he said. In terms of general deterrence, he added, you “don’t have a few beers and then see if you can get home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.