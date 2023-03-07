Missed opportunities
From the March 1 Buffalo Bulletin:
There are many tough issues facing Johnson County and indeed the state of Wyoming.
Property tax relief. The Wyoming Legislature prioritized this as the No. 1 issue facing Wyoming residents. Wyoming has very few sources of revenue including sales and use tax, property tax and sales tax. The problem with such limited revenue measures is volatility. When housing values jump, as they did in Johnson County and many other areas of the state, so too does the property tax on those homes. Many seniors on fixed income cannot afford huge spikes in property taxes. And it is a tremendous problem in many parts of the state.
Affordable housing. The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee had identified “workforce housing” as its second highest-priority during the interim. Gov. Mark Gordon asked the Joint Appropriations Committee for $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief money for unmet housing needs to create a grant for low- and middle-income housing projects. Ultimately, the JAC appropriated $5 million in ARPA funds. Another $5 million is included in the state’s supplemental budget. The funds may be used to fund things like water, sewer and utilities projects. The money cannot be used for construction, land or administrative costs.
A bill to create a housing trust fund, as was recommended in 2017 by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, failed to get traction. A housing trust fund is a standing pot of money that can be used for qualified housing projects — say, a new apartment complex for workers. Wyoming is one of two states that does not have a housing trust fund.
Employment. Finding qualified people who want to work. Nearly every sector of our economy is struggling to find qualified candidates to fill open positions.
Tax base. Wyoming’s tax base relies heavily upon extractive industries like oil, gas and mineral development. As the world moves away from reliance on fossil fuels, Wyoming will need to drastically cut spending, eliminating many government services or find an alternative source of revenue.
Economic development. Wyoming’s reliance on the energy sector makes it vulnerable to fluctuation in prices for oil, gas and coal thus creating a boom and bust economy. Past efforts to diversify the economy have been slow or fallen short.
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Sen. Dave Kinsky, R-Sheridan, tried in vain to focus attention on these bread and butter issues. Instead, the Wyoming Legislature chose to focus on national culture war social issues including Critical Race Theory, election security and crossover voting and sexual identity issues, to name a few.
There was a time when our leaders didn’t try to fix problems that do not exist. So why won’t our Legislature focus on the real issues that affect real people in the state?
Because it is easier to grandstand and debate “red meat” issues than it is to govern. Quite simply, they are preaching to the choir.
At some point, voters will tire of do-nothing politicians focusing on a culture war that doesn’t exist here who refuse to do the hard work required to fix real world problems.
May that time come soon.
National forces aren't interested in solving Wyoming's actual problems
From the March 5 Casper Star-Tribune:
It should come as no surprise that a legislative session defined by its focus on out-of-state issues would climax in a confrontation driven, in large part, by forces beyond our borders.
Speaker of the House Albert Sommers was relentlessly attacked in the closing days of the session for his decision to hold back a handful of bills championed by the far right. Before it was over, Fox News, a string of conservative publications and even the Wisconsin governor had weighed in.
Rep. Harriet Hageman, in a departure from the longstanding practice of Wyoming’s DC delegation, also joined in to pressure Sommers, amplifying the message of the State Freedom Caucus Network, a group that’s working with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus to pursue a far-right agenda here. Others piled on. Sommers, a western Wyoming rancher with generational roots in the state, was depicted as out of touch and beholden to the state’s teachers union (The out-of-staters apparently don’t realize that the Wyoming Education Association is not actually a union).
As an editorial board, we’ve warned against the growing nationalization of Wyoming politics. We’ve increasingly seen outside forces wanting to mettle in our affairs for their own ends. This is unfortunately only the most recent example. And it begs the question: Regardless of how you feel about these bills, do you really want Wyoming’s politics to be steered from outside our state?
First a bit of background: In Wyoming’s statehouse, leadership routinely decides which bills to prioritize, which bills to put at the bottom of the stack and which bills to stop altogether. This happens every session and is used by both the traditional and far-right factions of the Republican Party. This session, Senate President Ogden Driskill, a member of the traditional camp, used his powers to extract concessions on an abortion ban bill — namely, the addition of exemptions for rape and incest victims. Similarly, House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, who’s aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, prevented a debate and vote on Medicaid expansion.
Leadership holds back bills for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, they are concerned that certain bills are distractions from the less exciting but more essential business of the state. Sometimes, they believe legislation, however popular, is redundant or violates the U.S. or Wyoming constitutions. And sometimes, as in the case of Driskill and the abortion bill, they want to see changes before allowing a measure to proceed.
In this case, much of the anger directed at Sommers focused on three bills that he “kept in his drawer,” as they say in the Capitol. One was a similar measure to what is known nationally as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prevents the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The second banned transgender medical procedures for children. The third was designed to create an education savings account that would have been used to give parents money to send their children to private schools or home-school them.
In explaining his position, Sommers correctly noted sexual orientation and gender ideology aren’t taught to young students in Wyoming. He noted that the transgender medical procedure bill was redundant because another was already proceeding through the statehouse (it’s worth noting that gender-affirming surgical procedures aren’t performed in Wyoming). Finally, he said the education bill was likely unconstitutional and is a big enough policy shift that it should be vetted as an interim legislative topic.
But really, our concern is less about whether Sommers was justified or not and more about whether we want to allow the national political discourse to set Wyoming’s own political agenda. Wyoming’s legislative sessions are measured in only weeks, so time spent debating bans on practices that don’t occur here is time taken away from addressing the long-term problems our state faces: an economy and state government overly reliant on the volatile fossil fuel industry, and the flood of young people who leave the state after high school and don’t come back.
The advocacy groups that centered their ire on Sommers aren’t interested in whether Wyoming has a flourishing, sustainable economy. They’re not sending Twitter hordes at the speaker of the House in order to reverse the trend of Wyoming’s shrinking small towns. They want to pursue their own ends, driven by an out-of-state agenda, pure and simple. But we shouldn’t let them use Wyoming as a vehicle to achieve those goals. Wyoming politics should be about solving Wyoming’s problems, not someone else’s.
Travel council funds not for fireworks
From the March 1 Cody Enterprise:
How important is the Fourth of July fireworks display to Cody?
More importantly, where will the $50,000 it costs to put on the show come from?
That last question is the major issue the newly formed Cody Fireworks Committee needs to answer.
The Cody Country Chamber of Commerce had been sponsoring the fireworks with additional funding from individuals in the community, but last year the chamber incurred a tremendous loss on the event, said chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich, and turned the fireworks over to the new committee.
Two weeks ago, the fireworks group asked the Park County Travel Council for $5,000. After some disagreement among travel council members, $2,500 was awarded to the group.
We’re not convinced the committee should have been given any money from the Park County Travel Council.
While we wholeheartedly agree the fireworks show is a marvelous event that is enjoyed by the community and tourists, we don’t believe it is the travel council’s responsibility to provide funding for the event.
The Park County Travel Council was created to administer the lodging tax. The purpose of the tax is to raise money to encourage tourists to spend a few nights in Cody and thus spend money on attractions, restaurants, lodging and retail. Facetiously the purpose is often referred to as “put heads on beds.”
If people are in town for the Cody Stampede, they are probably going to spend the night here anyway since the rodeo on July 4 is in the evening.
We agree with travel council board member Rick Hoeninghausen, who said tourists are already in town for the rodeo and the tourism dollars would be better used on events to attract visitors at other less busy times of the year.
We like the suggestion that a KickStarter or GoFundMe fundraiser could be launched to give locals an opportunity to participate in the fireworks effort.
Even though we don’t believe Park County Travel Council dollars should go towards funding the show, we value the fireworks display and would hate to see it end.
— By John Malmberg
Rec center reality check
From the March 1 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
A rec center reckoning is underway.
County commissioners and town councilors are reviewing a Parks and Recreation proposal to raise facility fees so dramatically that some residents are wondering whether they’ll be priced out of their public facility.
When voters approved a ballot item to allocate a specific purpose excise tax three and a half years ago to upgrade and expand the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center on East Gill Avenue, they were voting to meet the future needs of a growing population of children, adults and seniors looking for an affordable place to be active indoors, particularly during Jackson’s famously long winters.
Citizens were almost certainly not voting to triple the cost of accessing the facilities in addition to the tens of millions they have already agreed to pay through sales and property taxes.
If the rate proposal goes through, beginning in 2024, prices for a day pass would increase from $7 to $23 for an adult, and from $5 to $16 for youths 11 to 17 years old. An annual pass would soar from $405 to $900 for adults and from $297 to $740 for youths 3 to 17. Want to reserve a lane to swim laps? That would cost $18 an hour versus the current $6 an hour.
Officials want closer to “market rates,” benchmarking the fees against a list of mostly for-profit facilities. Perhaps this is the root of the problem. A facility already being paid by taxpayers for the benefit of all needs to have entry fees that are accessible to all.
Are Teton County residents spending another nearly $35 million to expand a castle that caters to the wealthy, and that many of Jackson’s working class taxpayers may not be able to afford?
For those with the cash to buy a quarterly or annual pass, officials propose a system of discounts based on household income, but it’s not reasonable to ask individuals, families and kids to turn over tax returns and sensitive financial documents to get a discount to go swimming or play basketball in a public facility.
Swimming is a life skill that children need to learn for their own safety. An indoor walking track is a matter of health for our valley’s seniors. The pool and accompanying therapy pool are some of the only options for fitness for some of our community’s disabled residents. A community rec center exists to provide diverse opportunities for a diversity of residents.
Is the proposed direction of Jackson’s rec center use fees in line with your vision for the future?
Now is the time to speak up. Comments may be emailed to Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ashworth at sashworth@tetoncountywy.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 811, Jackson, WY 83001. A public comment hearing is scheduled before the Parks and Recreation Board at 5 p.m. on May 11. The proposal goes before the joint Town and County boards at their regularly scheduled meeting, 3 p.m. on June 5.
Positives from the Wyoming Legislature
From the March 2 Northern Wyoming News:
It is official, it is no longer illegal to let your vehicle idle unattended.
What? That’s right, until recent legislation passed by both state houses and signed by Governor Mark Gordon last week Wyoming drivers were not allowed to leave vehicles idling unattended.
Now has that law been enforced? Probably not much at all in many years. As people can attest over this winter many people leave their vehicles idling unattended, whether warming it up in the morning before work, after work, leaving it idle on errands to keep it warm in subzero temperatures, or a variety of other reasons.
Now, when gas prices were at their peak this summer and a fear of them rising even higher, I, like many people, didn’t even like to idle my car while at a drive-thru. It’s all in what gas prices are doing, what the weather is doing and what the driver is doing.
Yes, in some states, idling a car is an environmental issue and that’s why laws are there. I am not sure why Wyoming had the law to begin with.
Regardless, rest assured, idle away, especially this winter.
Some other positives from the Wyoming Legislature, which still has a few days to go as before scheduled adjournment late Friday, include:
•Enrolled Act 44 – changing minimum age of marriage to 18, allowing for certain circumstances for 16 and 17. This is not a parental right issue, this is a child protection issue and I support the Legislature in passing this legislation.
•Enrolled Act 20 — I discussed this bill earlier and it has passed both houses. The bill would allow for “additional missing persons alert communications networks that enable and help facilitate search efforts for an adult at risk or other missing person of any age, needs or circumstances that may fall outside the scope of the America’s missing: broadcast emergency response alert criteria.”
Anything we can do to help any person missing is a good thing.
•Enrolled Act 26 allows for the Wyoming State Fair, that is usually held during the first week of school for many districts, to be an excused absence and be considered as a district “cocurricular activity.” This may increase participation at the state fair if students do not have to be concerned about unexcused absences.
•Enrolled Act 51 modifies the Wyoming Food Freedom Act. The act now includes eggs and dairy products.
With inflation and the supply chain uncertainty continuing to be an issue, more and more people are looking to get their products locally if possible.
•Enrolled Act 38 could benefit Washakie County as they look for funding options for ground and air ambulance services. The bill would allow, after July 1, an emergency medical services district to be established by resolution of the board of county commissioners. A resolution under this subsection shall establish one or more districts to provide emergency medical services composed of any portion of the county.
Cities and counties are limited in the ways to generate revenue and this is a nice option for counties, if they choose to use it.
•After several attempts, Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) finally had his wolf depredation compensation bill earn approval from both houses.
HEA0065 HB0188 Wolf depredation compensation. The bill recreates a previous depredation program to run for five years starting July 1, 2023. According to the bill, $300,000 is allocated to fund damage compensation payments.
Kudos to Winter for his determination and patience.
There is also one bill that one wonders why and that bill is Enrolled Act 42, Moon Landing Day. It commemorates the landing and walking on the moon of American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins who piloted the module that landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.
This is a commemorative day only and not a state holiday. The act states the governor “may” issue a proclamation.
I am just trying to understand why it is necessary. Do we need the government to tell us what days to remember and commemorate. Can’t we commemorate days we feel are important on our own.
I think the conspiracy theorists who believe the moon landing was faked (I am not one of those, I was 1-year-old at the time) will have a heyday with this bill.
I might understand if the astronauts had ties to Wyoming, but at least no money was allocated, just time.
— By Karla Pomeroy
$6.5 million isn’t what it used to be
From the Feb. 28 Powell Tribune:
Late last year the Park County Commissioners got that rich uncle’s will moment. All of a sudden, they learned they would be receiving $12 million in two installments as part of another round of ARPA funds being released by the state.
The kicker? These funds are almost completely unrestricted and can be used just about anywhere. Now that may be part of the problem. Since the windfall was announced, county departments and other county-supported groups have come out of the woodwork to ask for funds, some for large amounts, some small, all deemed vitally important by the agencies asking.
The latest ask, at last Tuesday’s meeting, was a relatively small one. The Cody Conservation District is asking for less than $100,000 to help fund a full-time position and allow for the funding to be more stable, and to fund a mail ballot special election to ask the voters to approve sending 1 mill each year to the district.
Commission chair Dossie Overfield said the district does do good work and it’s not a lot of money compared to such requests as a new HVAC system for county buildings and a couple million dollars to expand the Cody sewer lagoons and allow the county to exit the business. However, she also noted that it doesn’t mean the request is a given when $7 million has already been requested of the $6.5 million.
The county is doing the right thing to sort out who gets what. Overfield said the finance department’s Steve Pomajzl is putting together a list of the requests and what they would go toward. She said that’ll be available in time for the first March meeting, at which point commissioners will at least be able to see what all of this money requested would be going to.
Here’s hoping the commissioners think hard about each request before turning this first part of the windfall into a vanishing game. While all of the money being requested would surely be a great benefit to those requesting it, previous years of budget shortages have left a lot of needs across the county. Some will be more important to fill than others with this first round of funds.
— By Zac Taylor
Girls wrestling tournament shows inequities remain
From the March 4 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
We understand how it happened, but it could have been handled so much better.
The inaugural girls state wrestling tournament last weekend in Casper turned out OK, but the road to the Wyoming Center was far from smooth. Just 15 days before the sport’s culminating event, officials from the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced changes to the tournament format that upset both the girls who were set to compete and their supporters.
Their frustration was understandable, especially since it was completely avoidable.
Early on, the WHSAA decided that the girls tournament would be an all-comers event, with no regional qualifiers the week before to whittle down the number of competitors. The thinking must have been that there wouldn’t be enough girls interested in the sport to make such an event necessary.
On Feb. 8, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson announced that all weight classes with more than 16 competitors would have a single-elimination format for the opening round. After that, the tournament would shift to the traditional double-elimination format.
“We just have so many kids, and we’re not sure how many there are going to be in each weight class,” Mr. Wilson told WyoSports Editor Jeremiah Johnke the day the new format was announced.
No one should have been surprised, then, when the girls set to compete and their parents decried the move as a slap in the face to those who had worked so hard to get two shots at success at the state event.
What baffles us is how flat-footed the WHSAA folks seem to have been caught by the large number of high school girls who came out to participate. Shouldn’t they have known well before February exactly how many female wrestlers each school had?
In fact, the state’s doctor-supervised weight management certification prior to the 2022-23 season took place the first week of December. At that point, Mr. Wilson and other members of the WHSAA’s girls wrestling committee should have known there were more than 260 girls who were committed to wrestling this season.
Sure, a few were bound to drop out as the season progressed. But 260 was a huge increase from the 50 or so that had competed the year before girls had their own sanctioned sport. And two months was plenty of lead time for the committee to pivot to a format similar to the one used for the boys — regional tournaments the weekend prior to state to whittle each weight class to no more than 16 competitors, followed by a double-elimination tournament in Casper that allowed the girls and boys equal opportunities to demonstrate their athletic abilities.
Instead, the outcry resulted in an almost immediate pivot back to a double-elimination, all-comers competition, regardless of how many girls were in each weight class. Matches would be spread out over two days, Feb. 23-24, in order to avoid violating National Federation of State High School Association rules that prevent wrestlers from having to compete in more than six matches in a single day during the postseason.
We don’t want to place the blame solely on Mr. Wilson, since he had been working with a committee since the WHSAA board agreed to sanction girls wrestling last April. But to say this group dropped the ball in a big way isn’t just using the wrong metaphor for the wrong sport, it’s potentially downplaying the situation.
And we don’t want to infer that any of the event planners are gender biased in any way, either. Yet, we all know girls and women of all ages have had to work extra hard to step out of the shadows of their male counterparts for generations. Congress even had to pass Title IX legislation in 1972 in order to guarantee girls and women the same rights as boys and men in all aspects of education, including in sports.
In some ways, it’s ironic — and more than a little shameful — that soon after the nation marked the 50th anniversary of that landmark law, girls in the Equality State still had to vocally advocate for equal treatment on the wrestling mat. We hope everyone involved in this most recent inequity has learned a valuable lesson and will do all in their power to correct it going forward — as well as prevent something similar from happening if other sports are added.
Because all student-athletes and their supporters deserve better than just an “OK” state championship. In exchange for all of the early mornings and late nights spent toning their bodies and honing their skills, they deserve their own moments in the spotlight — their own chance to stand up and say, “Look at what I can do.”
David Adler: Supreme Court in Nebbia: 'An Ominous Fork in the Road'
The immense pressures inflicted on the United States by the Great Depression of the 1930s forced the Supreme Court on several occasions to confront the scope of a state’s police power to regulate economic activity in the name of the general welfare.
In the landmark case of Nebbia v. New York (1934), the Court, in a sharply divided 5-4 decision, saved the American dairy industry when it upheld the state’s milk-control law that created a board to establish minimum retail prices.
The dairy industry, like the rest of the agricultural sector, was in crisis. In Wisconsin, dairy farmers had dumped milk in the streets rather than selling it for less than the cost of production. The New York assembly, fearing a similar reaction, which would lead to the collapse of the dairy market and widespread chaos, empowered a board to set reasonable prices — 9 cents a quart, as it happened.
The state fined a Rochester grocer, Leon Nebbia, 5 dollars for undercutting the market when he sold two quarts of milk and a loaf of bread for eighteen cents. The state courts upheld his conviction under the milk-control act, and Nebbia, who said he had intentionally violated the statute as a test of his “liberty” under the 14th Amendment Due Process Clause, appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Court faced what Arthur Krock, the legendary columnist for the New York Times, called an “ominous fork in the road.” The Justices might strike down the law as a violation of Nebbia’s property rights under the 14th Amendment and thus promote the principle of laissez-faire, but such a decision would likely destroy the dairy industry as desperate farmers either dumped their milk or sold it for mere pennies. Or the Court could uphold the milk-control statute as a reasonable exercise of the state’s police power, perhaps following the precedent in Munn v. Illinois (1873), that empowered a state to regulate a business “affected with a public interest,” with the aim of saving the industry.
Justice Owen Roberts, who had previously embraced the “public interest” test, wrote the opinion for the Court in Nebbia and proceeded to obliterate it. Roberts, it has been said, agonized over the prospect of abandoning the “public interest” standard so soon after upholding it, and paced the floor late into the night, before deciding that it was too restrictive. Roberts’s opinion broadened the police power to make it equal to the needs of the general welfare. Roberts stated: “Neither property rights nor contract rights are absolute.” The Constitution, moreover, “does not secure to any one liberty to conduct his business in such fashion as to inflict injury upon the public at large.”
Nebbia exposed a deep chasm within the Court. The five-man majority, led by Justice Roberts, did not believe the Justices should consider the wisdom of the milk-control act. “With the wisdom of the policy adopted,” Roberts wrote, “with the adequacy or the practicability of the law enacted to forward it, the courts are both incompetent and unauthorized to deal.” This position reflected the Court’s historical tradition, one greatly influenced by Chief Justice John Marshall who, in McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), wrote that “the relative wisdom of a measure” is beyond the Court’s inquiry.
Justice James McReynolds, who wrote for the four dissenters, disagreed. “I think,” he observed, “this Court must have regard to the wisdom of the enactment.” That is, the Court, under the 14th Amendment, must act as a super-legislature. In McReynolds’ view, Nebbia enjoyed a fundamental right to set his own price, a right that could not be curbed by the state’s police power. “Facile disregard of the Constitution,” he wrote, “will inevitably lead to its destruction.”
Justice Roberts transformed the Court’s attitude toward the legality of price regulation by eliminating the category of a “business affected with a public interest,” upon which price-fixing had been grounded. As Justice Felix Frankfurter observed, “Roberts had written the epitaph on the misconception, which had gained respect through repetition, that legislative price-fixing as such was at least presumptively unconstitutional.” In the days since Nebbia, price-regulation would be upheld when the Court finds a reasonable relationship between it and the social interests that may be vindicated by the exercise of the police power.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
