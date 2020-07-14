Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

Albany: 20

Big Horn: 18

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 8

Converse: 2

Crook: 1

Fremont: 73

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 91

Lincoln: 13

Natrona: 57

Niobrara: 0

Park: 40

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 41

Teton: 27

Uinta: 29

Washakie: 3

Weston: 2

Total: 469

Active cases are determined by adding the confirmed and probable cases seen since the virus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March, subtracting recoveries during the same period among patients with confirmed and probable cases and taking into account deaths attributed to the disease.

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

Albany: 45

Big Horn: 26

Campbell: 71

Carbon: 16

Converse: 17

Crook: 8

Fremont: 349

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 236

Lincoln: 36

Natrona: 145

Niobrara: 1

Park: 76

Platte: 3

Sheridan: 25

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 145

Teton: 132

Uinta: 168

Washakie: 38

Weston: 3

Total 1,581

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 18

Carbon: 13

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 48

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 116

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 26

Niobrara: 1

Park: 9

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 11

Teton: 32

Uinta: 40

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 370

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

Albany: 32

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 51

Carbon: 21

Converse: 26

Crook: 7

Fremont: 313

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 252

Lincoln: 25

Natrona: 111

Niobrara: 2

Park: 43

Platte 4

Sheridan: 21

Sublette: 7

Sweetwater: 105

Teton: 131

Uinta: 175

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total: 1,462

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.