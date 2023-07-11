Solving Wyoming's greatest export
From the July 10 Cody Enterprise:
Wyoming’s greatest export is its children, as the saying goes.
Odds are you’ve heard this phrase before. And there’s some truth to it.
Every year, students graduate from Wyoming high schools and colleges, only to take their newly earned skills outside of the state. This is, in a way, healthy: The goal of our education system should be to give students the confidence and skills they need to go out into the world and accomplish their dreams.
At the same time, these graduates are needed at home. Drive around town and glance at the “Now Hiring” signs, and you’ll see we’ve exported a few too many students not for our own good.
From that standpoint, the newly launched Classroom-to-Careers initiative of the Cody School District seems like a winning idea. The pilot program offers students the opportunity to explore potential career paths and develop practical skills while they’re still in high school. So far, the district has partnered with Cody Regional Health and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, with more businesses to come.
The program, expected to launch this fall, will combine classroom instruction with on-the-job mentorship and hands-on projects.
The intent is to “build a pipeline of talent and workforce for local businesses,” Cody School Superintendent Vernon Orndorff told the Enterprise. That pipeline will have an impact on our local businesses and community, both immediately and years down the line.
Students can help fill current vacancies at these businesses through this program. But our greatest hope is that Classroom-to-Careers will encourage students to stay in Cody long term by giving them insight into jobs they never knew existed here.
Teaching students that they can pursue their dreams in their hometown is so important. Not every student will choose to stay in Cody after high school graduation or return after graduating from college, but some will, and simply letting them know it’s an option is a good place to start.
— Stephen Dow
City rightfully rejects more PR pay
From the July 5 Cody Enterprise:
One has to appreciate the sheer audacity of Atlas Communications, the public relations company hired by the city of Cody, in asking for an additional $16,500 of taxpayer money to deal with the internal investigation of Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson.
We are grateful the Cody City Council refused to pay.
Atlas Communications was hired by the city in January to the tune of $86,000 per year to provide the “full package,” said City Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage.
That “full package” was to include social media, evaluation reporting, client meetings, research and other duties.
But Atlas billed the city an additional $16,500 for work doing “crisis management” regarding police officer Stinson.
Isn’t that what public relations firms are hired to do?
A competent public relations firm primarily is employed to show an entity in its best light, whether that is dealing with an issue that is positive or one that is negative. That is what PR firms are hired to do.
To bill the city for time spent on doing the “full package” job it was hired for requires a high degree of intrepidness.
Several council members questioned the additional money, including Council Vice President Emily Swett. She asked what Atlas had done to get more pay. She asked for samples of what the company had done.
The Cody Enterprise received only two press releases on the subject from Atlas. The first press release reiterated the information the Enterprise had already gathered and reported. The second release stated the outcome of the internal investigation. Atlas reported that it had also monitored social media and deleted some negative comments.
We could not find any work Atlas had done on the city’s website or Facebook page regarding that. The additional charge of $16,500 seems like an outrageous amount of money for very little work
It is no question the city can use some help developing relationships with the public.
The city council rightfully refused to pay the additional charge, but Atlas Communications’ actions again make us question why the city didn’t just get the PR work done in house.
— John Malmberg
‘Our’ land recognition honors early valley residents
From the July 5 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Within steps of the Moose-Wilson Road as it runs between the Tetons and the Snake River, a trained eye can still spot circles of river rock that once held down the edges of tipis. Archaeologists are still finding sharp-edged stones used as tools and arrowheads chiseled from obsidian or quartzite many hundreds of years ago, when Native American tribes frequented the valley long before the arrival of fur trappers, soldiers and settlers.
Reminders like these represent an often-overlooked history of the valley that includes the peaceful existence of Native American tribes, like the Mountain Shoshone. Many native people faced violent efforts by white settlers to forcibly remove, kill, or isolate them to government designated reservations beginning in the 1860s.
Last week, the Jackson Town Council made a symbolic and important decision to recognize Jackson Hole’s Native American heritage by voting to add a short “land acknowledgement” at the beginning of its public meetings after the Pledge of Allegiance. The land acknowledgement recognizes that the earth upon which Town Hall stands is ancestral homelands for Native Americans.
Language for the statement came from the town’s Equity Task Force, which crafted its words with the Wind River Community Alliance. The statement recognizes the many tribes that live on, travel to and care for the Teton region, including the Bannock, Blackfoot, Crow, Shoshone, Gros Ventre, Nez Perce and Northern Arapaho tribes, among others.
Town councilors recognize that reading a statement at meetings is just a first step. The true purpose of the land acknowledgement lies in sparking conversations, fostering understanding and cultivating meaningful partnerships that lead to tangible actions. They also voted to hold workshops with tribe members, host Native American art on the lawn of Town Hall and to travel to the Wind River Indian Reservation to meet with tribal members.
The land acknowledgement serves as a tacit reminder of the injustices that shaped the land and its ownership. Indigenous Americans — the original stewards of the valley and its wildlife — faced immense atrocities and were forced to surrender their ancestral territories. The prosperity and wealth many enjoy today has come at the expense of those who were here before us. The concept of human land ownership has only existed in the West for a couple hundred years, after settlers were granted homestead claim rights by the freshly formed United States government. Our country is young, but the continent is ancient. So whose land is it, really?
When we listen, we have much to learn from partnerships with Native American communities regarding many of today’s greatest challenges: battles over individual property rights vs. public use and greater good, conflicts between development and preservation, managing natural processes such as wildfire, flood and drought.
We have an opportunity and obligation to create a future where the legacy of the valley’s original custodians is honored and celebrated. By actively engaging with Native American communities, promoting education and awareness, addressing ongoing disparities, and solving challenges together, we can build a future that respects and uplifts those who were here first.
Scammers take new tactics
From the July 6 Northern Wyoming News:
Just when you think you have a handle on all the way scammers will reach out to try and separate you from your money they up their game.
Recently, there are reports of scammers using local business names. Rocky Mountain Power has reported scammers are calling and contacting customers seeking immediate payment to avoid disconnection. RMP will not ask you to make payments with a pre-paid credit card but most of all they do not contact their customers in that way.
RMP suggests rather than giving your account number to the caller, ask them to give you your account number and compare it. They also note that scammers may use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. Hang up and call Customer Service directly. Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call back at their published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070.
Locally, Bryant Funeral Home reported on social media.
They reported, “Someone is calling families who have just lost a loved one. They are using the correct names of funeral home employees and calling from our business number asking for a credit card for an additional payment needed. This is a scam, it is not from any of our staff; funeral homes will not call you and ask for credit card information or money over the phone or through email.”
Yvonne Bryant and Kendra Ware ask people to call them directly if they have any questions.
Kate Ready of the Jackson Hole Daily reported recently that the Federal Trade Commission has warned that “artificial intelligence voice scams” are on the rise nationally. They use AI voice cloning to replicate your voice or a loved ones voice and then call seeking money because the “family member” is in trouble.
The FTC always recommends hanging up and verifying the information by calling your family member with the number that you have.
Cyber Wyoming provides a weekly column on scams and fraudulent claims. The Northern Wyoming News posts these at wyodaily.com.
One of the most recent ones that I have received via text is stating the U.S. Postal Service could not deliver a package because the address was invalid. The citizen was instructed to click a link to update the address. Typically these USPS impersonation scams ask the victim to pay a $3 fee to update records, using a credit card. CyberWyoming notes that USPS doesn’t operate this way, and the crooks not only get your $3 but also your card number.
Please be careful and never give out personal information unless it is something that you have initiated. Always verify and double check in random text, call or email, even if you believe it is from a family member.
Also, if you know of someone who lives alone and may be more vulnerable check in on them and offer assistance in double checking any messages they receive.
We can defeat scammers if we stay vigilant and help one another.
— Karla Pomeroy
WyoGives includes local nonprofits
From the July 6 Thermopolis Independent Record:
The fourth annual WyoGives virtual event, hosted by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, will commence at midnight on Wednesday, July 12th, and will unfold over an exhilarating 24-hour period. With over 300 nonprofits participating, some of them local, this year’s event promises to be the most impactful yet.
Through the website platform at WyoGives.org, individuals can easily contribute to their favorite causes and organizations. The website allows donors to search for nonprofits based on cause, location, or name. Each participating nonprofit has a dedicated profile page. Donors can support one or multiple organizations in a single transaction.
When searching for local organizations, use key words like Hot Springs County or Thermopolis to bring up our community participants.
The event’s tagline, “Live Here, Give Here,” encapsulates the spirit of the initiative and serves as a call to action for prospective donors. To heighten the excitement and keep donors informed, on July 12, WyoGives.org will feature a real-time live count display showing the overall donation dollars and the number of donors.
To amplify the impact and excitement, there are matching funds, including a $1 million match and a $75,000 match. Prizes will be back this year, which always adds to the fun.
For more information about WyoGives, visit http://www.WyoGives.org.
WTE offers thumbs up and down 7-8-23
From the July 8 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
EUL project will help address Cheyenne’s housing shortage
UP to staff at Coldwell Bank for taking the lead on development of the long-delayed Enhanced Use Lease project.
Once completed, the 74-acre parcel close to the intersection of Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road, just west of Interstate 25, is expected to initially offer between 200 and 300 one- and two-bedroom apartments for unaccompanied airmen stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base, as well as young professionals. Eventually, if demand continues to exist, it could provide up to 1,200 units for airmen and potentially single-family homes, as well.
It also will include commercial development, such as restaurants and various types of retailers, making it a small community on the western edge of the capital city.
Everyone who has spent any time here recently knows how much Cheyenne needs affordable housing. They likely also know that many of the airmen stationed at our local base are commuting in from northern Colorado because they can’t find housing here.
From its inception, this project on military-owned land has been designed to address both issues. Unfortunately, it has been tied up by lease negotiations between the Air Force and a developer that withdrew from the project.
Now that it’s back on track, we can’t wait to see how it comes to fruition. We believe the entire community will reap the benefits.
Health insurers balk at efforts to create prior authorization rules
DOWN to lobbyists with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Mountain Health CO-OP and other health insurance companies for fighting efforts by a Wyoming legislative committee to create rules for how they can approve and deny medical care.
Wyoming in the only state without such rules, according to reporting by the Casper Star-Tribune. Medical care providers and facilities have said this has been a nightmare for them, as they try to advocate for coverage of the care needed by their patients.
For their part, the insurance companies say they are trying to do what’s best financially for their members while also working to control the quality of care.
While we know doctors and hospitals across the state try to charge more than insurance companies are willing to pay, there’s already a process in place for reducing those costs between the two entities that usually doesn’t place the patient in the middle of the dispute. But to deny someone coverage without even reviewing the request, as some medical professionals have alleged, it unconscionable and needs to stop.
Both sides have agreed to continue negotiating in an effort to reach a compromise heading into next year’s budget session of the Legislature. With so few health insurance providers in the Equality State, we believe this legislation is essential and must be one of the top priorities for both the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee and the entire legislative branch.
New base commander makes history, jumps right into community
UP to U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny Galbert, who officially assumed command of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on June 22.
Col. Galbert made history by becoming the first Black commander in the base’s 76-year history as an Air Force installation. This is his third time being stationed in Cheyenne, so both the base and surrounding area are familiar to him.
Previously the vice commander of Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, this former F.E. Warren missileer brings his enthusiasm and energy to the position, as evidenced by his attendance with his whole family at the annual Juneteenth celebration June 17, nearly a week before he assumed command.
Col. Galbert replaces Col. Catherine Barrington, who deserves her own thumbs UP for the leadership she provided since 2021. Coming in during the COVID-19 pandemic no doubt presented its own set of additional challenges, but probably the most high-profile community issue Col. Barrington addressed was the examples of racism — often directed toward the children of airmen — that she said caused some to request transfers to other facilities.
Col. Barrington was a part of multiple conversations with Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and other community leaders about ways to address this ongoing problem. We hope Col. Galbert is willing to do the same — for the good of those he leads and the community as a whole.
Co-responder program designed to help people in crisis, support law enforcement
UP to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for launching a new co-responder program to help people in crisis connect with the appropriate behavioral health and social services.
The new program pairs a behavioral health therapist from CRMC with local law enforcement officers during calls involving mental health issues. The intent is to “safely engage, assess and direct individuals in crisis to the appropriate mental health and social services,” according to Natalie Villalobos, director of social work for the hospital’s Behavioral Health Services.
In other cities, such as Denver and Eugene, Oregon, these partnerships have proven successful, resulting in less use of force as well as fewer injuries to both officers and the individuals who are involved in a mental health call, according to a news release. Many Colorado counties have adopted similar programs, some in partnership with other UCHealth facilities.
The local program was created with pass-through funding from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division, according to the release. Our hope is that it proves successful and maintains stable funding in the future.
David Adler: Court rejects radical legislative theory, defends democracy
It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s repudiation of the “independent state legislature” theory in Harper v. Moore. The widely admired conservative judge, J. Michael Luttig, called it “the most important case, since the founding, for American democracy.”
Indeed, nothing less than the preservation of judicial review, checks and balances and the vital role of courts in defending the constitutional order were at stake in this case. In fine, the North Carolina legislature boldly asserted that its authority to regulate federal elections was immune to judicial constraint and the limitations imposed by its state constitution.
The question before the U.S. Supreme Court, as Chief Justice John Roberts framed it for a 6-3 majority, was whether the North Carolina Supreme Court had authority to override the legislature’s exercise in partisan gerrymandering. The legislature, in asserting the independent state legislature theory, essentially a claim of legislative omnipotence, had argued that the “Elections Clause” of the U.S. Constitution—Article 1, section 4—insulated it from judicial review.
The “Elections Clause” states: “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”
Chief Justice Roberts, writing for a majority that included Justices Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson, was emphatic. “The Elections Clause, Roberts wrote, “does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review.”
The radical assertion of the North Carolina legislature has no foundation in our constitutional architecture—text, intentions of the Framers, Federalist Papers, Supreme Court precedents, history or traditions. The theory could not be more remote from our constitutional moorings and republican principles.
America’s colonial founders rejected during the revolutionary period the doctrine of legislative omnipotence, which formed the centerpiece of English law in the 18th century. Sir William Blackstone’s magisterial Commentaries on the Laws of England, the source of great learning for colonial lawyers, had emphasized the absolute authority of Parliament. “I know that it is generally laid down more largely, that acts of parliament contrary to reason are void,” Blackstone wrote in reference to the influence of Sir Edward Coke, whose writings and ideas inspired American revolutionaries. “But if the parliament will positively enact a thing to be done which is unreasonable, I know of no power that can control it.”
The principle of legislative omnipotence did not win adherents in the colonies, but rather fed the flames of revolt because as Edmund Burke, a parliamentary champion of the revolution, stated, the deductions drawn from “illimitable sovereignty” could not be reconciled with the colonists’ dream of freedom. The colonists, Burke justly stated to the House of Commons, “will cast sovereignty in your face. Nobody will be argued into slavery.”
America’s revolutionaries rejected in the Declaration of Independence the legislative efforts of parliament to extend “unwarranted jurisdiction” over the colonists. Undesirable English practice and history presented no stumbling block for the colonial innovators, who rejected notions of absolute obedience to the legislature. Instead, they embraced Coke’s early assertion of judicial review as a means of checking the unconstitutional ambitions of legislative bodies. James Madison, in Federalist No. 14, remarked on the peculiar colonial habit of innovation in the science of politics: “They reared the fabrics of government which have no model on the face of the globe.”
The fact is, as Chief Justice Roberts observed, state courts had been exercising the power of judicial review prior to the gathering of delegates at the Constitutional Convention. State precedents were familiar, not remarkable, to the Framers of the Constitution, who had no stomach for legislative omnipotence. In Philadelphia, delegates conversed knowledgeably about the application of judicial review in various states. Madison, for example, spoke enthusiastically about the Rhode Island “judges who refused to execute an unconstitutional law.” Such discussion was not confined to Philadelphia. In the Virginia Ratifying Convention, Judge Edmund Pendelton and Patrick Henry praised “honorable” judges who exercised judicial review to defend state constitutions against legislative excesses.
The assertion of the independent state legislative theory by the North Carolina legislature founders on the shoals of constitutional facts and history. Had the legislature prevailed, courts would be barred from exercising oversight authority over lawmakers’ actions on voter ID, redistricting and other matters involving voting and election laws. The availability of judicial checks would have been surrendered to the doctrine of legislative omnipotence, which colonial revolutionaries had wisely and clearly rejected.
In the Convention, Madison explained why delegates, in drafting the Elections Clause, had circumscribed state legislative authority to regulate federal elections. “It was impossible to foresee all the abuses” legislators would try to enact. Instead of immunity from judicial review and the constraints of the Constitution, the Framers granted to Congress the ultimate authority to alter state regulations of elections and provided, contrary to the North Carolina assertions, no insulation from the checks and balances that characterize American Constitutionalism and have defended so well for 230 years the virtues and values of the republic.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.