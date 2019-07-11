Visitors look at the new statues, which are allegorical sculptures that represent hope, courage, justice and truth, while touring the Capitol in Cheyenne for the first time during the grand reopening on Wednesday. Renovation and restoration of the 130-year-old Capitol, which is one of only 20 state capitols designated as a National Historic Landmark, took four years and more than $300 million. It was reopened with fanfare to the public on Statehood Day.