Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Albany: 237

Big Horn: 29

Campbell: 93

Carbon: 30

Converse: 43

Crook: 12

Fremont: 137

Goshen: 37

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 157

Lincoln: 78

Natrona: 157

Niobrara: 0

Park: 57

Platte: 22

Sheridan: 88

Sublette: 24

Sweetwater: 41

Teton: 53

Uinta: 13

Washakie: 5

Weston: 17

Total: 1,342

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Albany: 637

Big Horn: 75

Campbell: 375

Carbon: 214

Converse: 124

Crook: 47

Fremont: 739

Goshen: 105

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 31

Laramie: 635

Lincoln: 206

Natrona: 585

Niobrara: 2

Park: 262

Platte: 38

Sheridan: 259

Sublette: 95

Sweetwater: 358

Teton: 600

Uinta: 297

Washakie: 110

Weston: 35

Total 5,866

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Albany: 110

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 37

Carbon: 33

Converse: 48

Crook: 7

Fremont: 96

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 196

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 108

Niobrara: 2

Park: 22

Platte: 16

Sheridan: 93

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 20

Teton: 33

Uinta: 71

Washakie: 9

Weston: 15

Total: 1,033

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

Albany: 510

Big Horn: 56

Campbell: 317

Carbon: 215

Converse: 129

Crook: 42

Fremont: 684

Goshen: 81

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 36

Laramie: 670

Lincoln: 167

Natrona: 530

Niobrara: 4

Park: 225

Platte 31

Sheridan: 260

Sublette: 102

Sweetwater: 335

Teton: 579

Uinta: 353

Washakie: 108

Weston: 33

Total: 5,504

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.