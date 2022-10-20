Update: In a follow-up email late Tuesday night, Andrew Byron provided the News&Guide a written statement responding to the question about his stance on same-sex marriage. Here's what he said:
"I will reiterate that at the beginning of that pledge to the Wyoming GOP it asks that a candidate 'promote and support the Republican platform at least 80% for the elected term.' I answered all items yes and regret that now that I look back at that document. I absolutely believe anyone should be able to marry anybody. I am proud that the SCOTUS ruled in 2015 that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples."
He also said that, if he receives any funding from the Wyoming Republican Party, he will return it.
JACKSON —Andrew Byron has said he’s “pro-choice” but signed a Wyoming Republican Party pledge in early September saying that he supports life “from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.”
In the pledge, he also said he agrees that marriage is “the union of one man and one woman.” Byron didn’t respond to an additional request for comment before press time about what that means for his stance on gay marriage.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, Byron said he interpreted the statement about “life” to have nothing to do with abortion. That’s in a politically charged landscape where “life” has significant political meaning, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court overthrew Roe v. Wade, the longstanding precedent that protected the right to abortion.
“That in my opinion does not have anything to do with right to life or right to abortion,” Byron said.
The issue surfaced when the News&Guide was recently sent a recording of Marti Halverson speaking in September at the Wyoming Republican Party’s central committee meeting in Riverton.
There, Halverson, the president of the anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, said Byron had not filled out her organization’s candidate questionnaire. But, she said, he had checked the box “supporting life from conception to natural death” on the Republican pledge.
She advocated for the GOP to support him financially.
As part of the pledge, Byron had requested assistance from the state party in the form of mailers in Teton County. If that ask was too great a financial lift, he said that he’d repay the party with a “direct contribution to the Wyoming GOP.”
Byron, a Realtor, volunteer firefighter and president of the Snake River Fund, is running to represent House District 22. That’s Wilson independent Jim Roscoe’s current seat. In the wake of redistricting, it stretches from Wilson down through Lincoln County.
His opponent is Bob Strobel, a techy entrepreneur who started See Jackson Hole, the company that runs the town square webcams and others in the area. He also owns and operates the Jackson Hole Computer Clinic.
Strobel, an independent, lives in Etna, while Byron, a Republican, lives in Hoback Junction.
“Bob Strobel’s currently getting a lot of money from somewhere,” Halverson said at the GOP committee meeting. “And he is working hard. He is endorsed by the current incumbent Jim Roscoe, who voted with the Democrats 100% of the time. Nothing independent about these independents.”
WyoFile later reported that the state GOP voted to contribute $2,000 to Byron’s campaign.
But Byron said Tuesday, and at a forum on Oct. 11, that he had yet to see the money.
At the forum, he speculated that was because he had an issue with former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the News&Guide, he said that was because he’d told Halverson directly that he was “pro-choice.”
The Wyoming GOP’s executive director Kathy Russell and national committeeman Corey Steinmetz did not respond to a request for comment before press-time Tuesday. Neither did Halverson.
Strobel, Byron’s opponent, said that “so far” he buys Byron’s insistence that he’s pro-choice.
“But there might be some questions about that,” he said Tuesday, reflecting on Byron’s answers.
Strobel declined to inveigh more.
“I think Andrew’s a fine gentleman,” he said. “He can fall by his own sword.”
Byron told the News&Guide Tuesday morning before boarding a flight that he strongly believes in a woman’s “right to choose,” reflecting on his and his wife’s experiences with miscarriages.
He teared up talking about that at the Oct. 11 forum.
He said the decision to have an abortion should solely be “the choice of the mother.”
“I think that even involving the doctor can be difficult when the mother gets to make that decision because it should be solely her decision,” Byron said.
Strobel, for his part, said that his position on abortion dovetails into his position on medical sovereignty.
“No matter how you slice it and dice it, it’s a heartbreaking decision,” Strobel said. “But at the end of the day, it’s none of my business. I will never vote against anyone’s rights.”
Asked when he thought abortions should no longer be allowed, Strobel stumbled over a specific cutoff, waffling between 36 weeks, nearly a full pregnancy, and 27, the end of the second trimester.
“Whenever the fetus is viable outside of the mother, it is too late,” Strobel said, settling on his answer.
In the GOP’s platform pledge, Byron said he will “promote and support the Wyoming Republican Party platform at least 80%” for his elected term.
Strobel said he chose to run as a “moderate independent” solely to avoid that sort of loyalty test: “If you don’t toe the party line exactly as it states ... you’re either labeled as a RINO or a moderate or a progressive, and a big reason why I’m running as an independent was because of what he’s going through.”
Strobel said he was honored to be on Halverson’s and the Wyoming GOP’s radar.
“I can’t believe I get to say this by the way,” he said. “I’m flattered that the Wyoming Republican Party thinks that this is a viable race.”
This story was published on Oct. 19, 2022.
