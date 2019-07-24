ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Law enforcement agencies used teamwork and tire spikes to end a police pursuit on Saturday, leading to the arrest of a Rock Springs woman.
Rock Springs Police Officer Amanda Buller attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Foothill Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release. Heather Coffey, 33, allegedly refused to stop her Chevrolet Impala and continued to accelerate. Police said due to Coffey’s reckless actions and high speed, Buller discontinued the pursuit and followed from a safe distance.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Green River Police Department responded to assist the RSPD. The vehicle was eventually stopped on Interstate 80 near mile marker 90 after tire spikes were deployed, according to a RSPD press release.
Coffey was arrested for two counts of alleged fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; reckless driving, a seat belt violation; two stop sign violations; and two speeding violations.
Coffey remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Center as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.