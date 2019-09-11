AFTON (WNE) — Lincoln County Commissioner Kent Connelly says Rocky Mountain Power may shut down Naughton Units 1 and 2 by the year 2025 and convert Unit Three to full-time natural gas.
He says the plan originally was 2022 and the power company has a top-five outcomes that are laid out in a ten year planning process. However, the issue is nothing is decided.
“It’s really got us in a big yo-yo having no idea what they’re going to do in the next two, three years,” Connelly said. “That is very concerning to us. We will be making every effort to try to sort through what this looks like.”
The plan also includes shutting down Jim Bridger Unit 1 in 2025 as well. Connelly says there will be another meeting with Rocky Mountain Power October 3.
Rocky Mountain Power set up a meeting Sept. 5 to discuss options and will present a final plan Oct. 18 to the Public Service Commission.
He says right now Naughton Unit 3 only runs part-time run on natural gas. The plan is it will run at 265 megawatts when it is fully converted which is one-third what it produced on coal.
“It’s better than no running at all,” Connelly said. “I guess that’s the best way to put it right now.”
(0) comments
