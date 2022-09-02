JACKSON —In an effort to solve local teacher shortages, Teton County School District No. 1 applied for and was selected as one of three districts in the state to participate in a pilot program through the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board.
The district “has experienced an unprecedented amount of teacher and staff turnover across our school district,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman in her application for the newly created Teacher Apprenticeship program. “This has led to staffing shortages that cannot be adequately and effectively addressed through substitute teachers. In order to ensure all classrooms and courses have a highly qualified teacher, we are in desperate need of a systematic and sustainable hiring and recruiting plan.”
Joining Laramie County School District No. 1 and Fremont County School District No. 24, the local school district is tasked with developing a framework for the program often referred to nationally as “Grow Your Own.”
The program seeks to tap into local talent by providing hands-on teaching mentorship and financial support to district employees and community members who have a desire to be on the front lines in the classroom.
“Teton was selected as the medium-sized pilot school district,” Linda Finnerty, spokeswoman for the education department, said in an email. “They identified a clear need for multiple teachers in various areas. The district’s need for a strong form of a Grow Your Own Program is even greater given the difficulty Teton has had in attracting new teachers based on the cost of housing.”
At the end of the spring semester, the public school district faced 66 staff resignations — with only six citing retirement. District leadership has continually pointed to the need for more stable housing.
Additionally, a March 2022 survey conducted by the Wyoming Education Association and University of Wyoming found that 65% of Wyoming teachers surveyed said, “That if they could quit, they would but cannot quit due to financial or other reasons.”
Another 12% of the 700 educators who responded to the survey said they were “quitting teaching by the end of the school year.”
While funding is still being hashed out on a state level, Finnerty said the department is working with districts to determine what the costs will be. She added that federal Education Stabilization Funds, called ESSER funds, also will be used to pay some additional costs incurred by a participating district.
The Teacher Apprenticeship program was hatched earlier this year by Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, who is taking a page out of a similar program launched in the state of Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to be selected as a pilot district, and find additional pathways to certify individuals who have already committed to serving students in Wyoming,” Chapman said in a news release in August. “We look forward to supporting the WDE as we find ways to recruit and retain exceptional educators dedicated to supporting public schools in Wyoming.”
This story was published on August 31 and updated Sept. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.