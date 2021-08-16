The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell for the first time in more than two weeks over the weekend.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state had 2,083 active cases on Monday, a decline of five from Friday, the first drop seen since July 26.
The update showed the state received reports of 535 laboratory-confirmed and 137 probable new cases of COVID between Friday and Monday.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among people with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 677.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 379; Natrona County had 299; Campbell County had 213; Uinta had 178; Fremont had 144; Teton had 130; Sheridan had 96; Albany had 95; Sweetwater had 91; Park had 90; Carbon had 68; Converse had 58; Lincoln had 52; Platte had 39; Goshen had 36; Weston had 22; Johnson had 20; Big Horn had 19; Washakie had 18; Hot Springs had 11; Sublette had 10; Crook had nine, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were seen in 22 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 76 followed by Campbell County at 73.
The new probable and confirmed cases brought to 68,944 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 695 were the “Delta” variant.
The total recoveries since March 2020 was set at 66,068 as of Monday.
The update said 112 people were hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus on Monday, an increase of 12 from Friday.
