The following is the second in a two-part series on how small towns and cities apply for and are awarded grant funds.
BUFFALO — Rawlins needs a lot of money. The city is facing tens of millions of dollars of repairs after its aging water infrastructure finally broke down this past year, a “catastrophic” failure that put Rawlins’ residents under a boil order for almost five days, according to a report the city released.
But Rawlins doesn’t have the funding to perform those repairs on its own. That’s why officials decided to hire a grant writer about a year and a half ago, according to Tom Sarvey, Rawlins’ interim city manager.
“We looked to see what the potential revenue that we could bring in through grants versus the cost of a grant writer (would be), and the benefit of hiring a full-time one, financially, for the amount that we received through grants, really outweighs the cost,” he said.
Rawlins has already seen results, Sarvey said. For one, the city is simply applying for more grants now, which increases its odds of success.
“We were missing out on opportunities because we just didn’t know there were opportunities,” he said.
And some of those applications have been successful. So far, the city has received a handful of grants, from $675,000 to help engineer its water transmission line to $50,000 to upgrade to more energy-efficient lights.
The grant writer costs the city about $90,000 annually. That’s a pretty good rate of return, Sarvey said.
Rawlins’ decision to hire a grant writer comes at a fortuitous time.
Federal legislation, much of which was passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has paved the way for a “once-in-a-lifetime” amount of funding, officials say. That’s good news for small communities that, with limited budgets, aren’t able to complete major infrastructure projects without help.
Rawlins is in a good position to take advantage of that funding now, but others are worried that, without more resources, it won't be able to compete with larger cities who can aggressively pursue the grants.
"I don't want to be penalized for being small," said Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock after Clearmont's application to the State Loan and Investment Board for $650,000 to replace a waterline was rejected.
Buffalo, which applied for funding for three projects as well, also missed out in the first round of funding, which was distributed in November.
Local communities were hardly alone in losing out.
More than 100 applications were submitted to the SLIB - totaling $225 million - for the $50 million that was available.
The board approved just 26 applications, some of which went to Wyoming's largest cities and some of which went to smaller communities.
But many officials at the state and federal levels recognize that small communities don't have the same access to funding because of their size and limited resources, said Justin Schilling, member services manager at the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
"There's been a lot of ongoing conversations at that level that this is going to miss a lot of the communities that we intended it to go to. How do we change that and fix that?" he asked.
With such funding in the offing, more communities are taking the step to hire grant writers, according to Schilling. But while Rawlins' solution may work for midsize cities, other Wyoming towns don't have the budgets to hire a full-time grant writer, no matter how hard they try.
Multiple officials suggested that, in those cases, there are opportunities to work together.
Toni Cervenka, a professional grant writer who now writes grants on a contract basis, emphasized that local organizations and communities need to combine forces.
In the 2000s, Cervenka worked as a grant writer at the Buffalo Community Resource Center. She offered grant writing help to local entities that wanted to pursue outside funding but didn't have the resources to hire a grant writer of their own.
That service no longer exists in Johnson County, but Cervenka said it would be worth it to bring it back.
On a larger scale, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association recently hired a grant writer to serve the same purpose. The new employee helps Wyoming communities monitor and apply for available funding, providing feedback and technical assistance as counties work through the process.
Jerimiah Riemann, WCCA director, said that the association's grant writer has been well received. However, the position is funded with temporary dollars, and Riemann said he expects the association won't be able to employ a grant writer forever. That means a more long-term solution is called for.
Riemann said that Gov. Mark Gordon has acknowledged the difficulties that small communities face when looking for funding, and he said the WCCA is working with the governor's office to find solutions, especially at a time when there is so much funding available.
In the most-recent budget session, Gordon asked and received $600,000 to hire temporary staff and contractors to improve the state's grant writing capacity and ability to help local governments over the next two years.
“I believe that in particular this is key to having a shared resource for counties, cities, towns and other local government entities to get support in applying for grants," Gordon wrote in a letter to legislators requesting the funding.
Riemann said he's optimistic that work with the governor's office will be productive, though it's been slow so far.
"I think, thankfully, we've seen, at least in this more recent round, a greater awareness from federal agencies and, to a degree, the state in ensuring that we have some support that we don't leave rural communities behind who desperately need these funds," he said.
The $600,000 the governor received is one-time funding, so whether the state continues to invest in making grants more accessible will depend on what legislators are willing to fund. And, ultimately, officials said, it falls to policymakers to craft funding programs that are more accessible to small communities. While Schilling acknowledged the need for oversight, he said many state and federal programs cross the line into burdensome regulations.
“From an application standpoint, make it straightforward. Simplify it as much as you can," Schilling said, adding, “You want to streamline those reporting processes and those compliance rules to where your smallest communities can get it done without professional help."
Communities that didn't receive anything in the first round of water and sewer funding distributed by the state can be sure that there's more coming down the pipeline. Between the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is an unprecedented number of opportunities for communities to access funding. Whether or not those opportunities will better serve small communities is yet to be seen.
Regardless, many are planning to apply.
Buffalo City Clerk-Treasurer Julie Silbernagel previously told the Bulletin that the city will reapply for state funding, and at least one of the city's projects has a good chance of being funded, based on discussion by SLIB members at their November meeting.
Schock also said he's hoping Clearmont has a better chance in the future.
"I'm just hoping, in the future, with this second wave of money coming from the infrastructure stuff from Washington, I'm hoping that we can get some of that grant money," he said.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
