DOUGLAS (WNE) — The former bookkeeper for the Douglas and Glenrock senior centers was due in district court Sept. 18, but the case was abruptly continued as a sizeable crowd gathered in the courtroom to hear the latest in the embezzlement case.
The Converse County Attorney’s Office did not provide details as to why the scheduled change of plea hearing and a pretrial conference were continued.
Marnie Zamora, 43, was charged with forgery and theft which allegedly occurred while she was employed as the bookkeeper for the senior centers. Those charges were filed September 2018, more than a month after her employment with the Converse County Aging Services Board was terminated.
She is charged with embezzling nearly $96,000 from the aging services, which runs the two centers, but officials have also blamed her for failing to pay the center’s taxes for more than a year, leaving them owing the Internal Revenue Service $321,000 plus interest and penalties.
Zamora is also facing check fraud charges that were filed last February. Law enforcement allege that sometime after September 2018, she knowingly issued two or more checks which were not paid due to insufficient funds. No new hearing dates had been set as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.