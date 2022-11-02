Suspect dead, deputy shot in shootout
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured during an incident Monday night in east Cheyenne.
Deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road just before 8 p.m., according to an official post on LCSO’s Facebook page.
“Shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect,” per the post, timestamped 10:47 p.m. that night.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Laramie County this year.
The deputy who was shot was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to local law enforcement. The deputy was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Danny Glick told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Glick declined to name the deputy, citing privacy concerns.
A Tuesday afternoon Facebook update from LCSO said the male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Glick declined to answer how the suspect was killed.
No one else was injured or killed in the incident, he told the WTE.
The sheriff declined to say what the warrant was for, nor did he want to comment on why a warrant was being served on Halloween night.
“I know there will come a time when we will release the information that led to us being there,” Glick said.
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
There is currently no ongoing threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.
California man fined for hitting truck arrestor said he was being followed by Santa Claus
JACKSON (WNE) —A California man who collided with a truck arrestor has pleaded no contest to three charges in Teton County Circuit Court.
Charles Green, 61, from Susanville, pleaded no contest Oct. 20 to failure to report a collision, duty upon colliding and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Green waived his right to an attorney, and his plea was not the result of a plea agreement, according to court documents. He spent a total of eight days in jail.
He has been fined $420 for all three charges.
Green was in the area visiting family when he was traveling over Teton Pass into Jackson. An eyewitness saw his Volvo collide with the truck arrestor at around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on Wyoming Highway 22.
He drove on and was contacted by a highway patrol trooper who found him pulled over near the Snake River bridge.
State Trooper Andy Jackson responded to the call of an erratic driver and said Green exhibited “bizarre behavior,” reportedly telling Jackson that Santa Claus had been following him.
Jackson suspected Green of having some sort of “psychotic episode” at the time of the collision. In his release orders dated Oct. 11, Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda ordered Green to submit to a psychiatric evaluation.
Drug and psychological assessments are always confidential and not available to the public, Chief Clerk of Teton County Circuit Court Erin Munk said.
Green was ultimately deemed “competent to enter a plea,” according to court documents.
The truck arrestor was reopened two days later after minor repairs to the initial net.
According to Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Stephanie Harsha, the cost to fix the truck arrestor was $64,500 plus shipping.
Average gas prices down nearly 6 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.25 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.54 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Douglas man charged with strangulation, property destruction
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man accused of beating and strangling a woman living in the same house in early October has had his case bound over for trial to state district court.
Shii-Hiem Collins, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 after fleeing the Sweetwater Road apartment he shared with the victim following a domestic dispute.
Police officers said the victim told them that Collins had become irate when she accidentally spilled pet food and he began hitting, then choking her.
A neighbor who heard the screams coming from the apartment told authorities she witnessed Collins on top of the victim hitting her and pulled him off, which is when he left.
The victim told police Collins had broken her cell phone and her son’s iPad as well, according to court documents.
While police searched the house, they allegedly found marijuana and a pipe, which the victim said belonged to Collins.
On Oct. 25, Collins was bound over to district court on felony strangulation of a household member, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine upon conviction; misdemeanor property destruction (six months and $750 fine); possession of a controlled substance/marijuana (one year and $1,000 fine); and misdemeanor causing bodily injury to another (six months and $750 fine).
