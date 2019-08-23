RIVERTON (WNE) — In a Monday meeting in Fort Washakie, members of the Wyoming Select Committee on Tribal Relations worked through a proposed bill that would endow tribal identification cards with the voting criteria mandated by federal law.
Federal law states a registered driver may not use a tribal ID alone to register to vote, as tribal ID cards do not link to criminal history and other databases.
There is no overwhelming push to change that law at this time, but on the state level, tribal leaders and legislators, along with Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, have worked through a proposed Wyoming House Bill that would allow tribal IDs to be used in voter registration, provided they are printed with a driver’s license number or, for unregistered drivers, the last four digits of a Social Security number.
Currently, state law requires that any person who is registered to drive in Wyoming must produce his or her driver’s license number in order to register to vote in Wyoming. A person who is not registered to drive may give the last four digits of his or her Social Security number and an accepted form of identification – including a tribal ID.
During Monday’s meeting Freese said she is “excited about the bill.”
“It puts a little bit of onus on the tribes” to add the driver’s license or Social Security information to the tribal ID card, she said, but county government is “ready to roll with it.”
