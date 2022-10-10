SHERIDAN (WNE) — Christian Torres, 16, was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 20-23 years in prison for murdering his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones
Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens acknowledged the sentence addresses punishment, rehabilitation, protection of the public and deterrence.
In August, Torres changed his plea to guilty, and the charge was reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement. The agreement also included a recommended sentence of 20-23 years imprisonment. The penalty for second-degree murder under law is 20 years imprisonment to life in prison.
During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa explained that the teen shot Jones from a short distance away while Jones sat on the edge of a bed with his back to Torres.
LaRosa and defense attorney Anna Malmberg said Jones had attempted to provide Torres with mental health treatment, though most had not been successful.
Malmberg also acknowledged Torres had taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and confessing to law enforcement shortly after his arrest.
But LaRosa also explained the damage Torres’ actions had caused. Not only did he take the life of Jones, he had an irreversible impact on the Jones family.
Riley Jones, the son of the victim, spoke during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, saying the death of his father destroyed his family. Jones was the only member of the victim’s family who spoke Thursday.
Torres will receive credit for time served, which includes 435 days, and Owens ordered Torres remain in an appropriate juvenile facility until moving to the state penitentiary, where she recommended he enter the intensive treatment unit.
This story was published on Oct. 7, 2022.
