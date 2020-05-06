GLENROCK — Citizen complaints regarding alleged violations of Wyoming’s COVID-19 statewide public health orders prompted Glenrock police officers to visit the Knotty Pine three times last month, and the final time got the business a citation.
“Glenrock Police Department responded to multiple alleged incidents of multiple violations of health orders,” Glenrock Police Chief David Theel said Monday.
Knotty Pine owner Rusty Henderson said on the evening of April 21, Sgt. Colter Felton “showed up at my residence with a citation and summons. He said Chief Theel said he had to write me a ticket for violation of state health orders.”
Henderson noted the reason for the citation was listed as patrons drinking on the outside back patio of his establishment, which he contends is not part of the Knotty Pine itself.
Henderson has owned the Knotty Pine for nine years and lived in Glenrock for 55 years. He said he’s depressed by what’s happening with his business.
State -mandated public health orders have closed bars and restaurants to anything other than curbside pickup or delivery to slow the spread of the coronavirus, laws which he says he was abiding by even as patrons were using the patio outside to socialize.
Henderson intends to have his day in court May 11.
“This is a state health order that violates our basic Bill of Rights and according to the U.S. Constitution our right to work and be in a free market,” he said.
Henderson has started a Knotty Pine Legal Fund where he’s asking people to contribute to legal fees involved in fighting his upcoming battle. Henderson’s GoFundMe page had raised $1,010 as of Monday afternoon.
