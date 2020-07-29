JACKSON (WNE) — National Park Service investigators have not yet closed the loop on an illegal dirtbike track that a large party of motorists scoured into a historic Mormon Row hayfield in the process of being restored to a native plant community.
The July 18 incident drew the ire of locals and Grand Teton National Park fans from out of the area after law enforcement posted a video of the suspects on social media. Ten days later, there was no news to report about progress on prosecuting the incident, park spokeswoman Denise Germann told the News&Guide.
The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch, which has an employee stationed in Jackson Hole, is taking the lead on the case and is working on identifying those involved and assessing damages to the rehabilitated, once-tilled field, which was recently seeded with sagebrush and more than two dozen other species of native grassland plants.
One nongovernmental organization that advocates on behalf of motorized and mechanized recreation activities like dirt and mountain biking has condemned the party’s off-trail ride, which left a 2 to 10-foot-wide track stretching for nearly a quarter mile through the rangeland near the base of Blacktail Butte.
“We would very much like to catch these folks and make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” the Advocates for Multi-Use of Public Land said in a prepared statement. “We know our community of dirt bikers understand the need to be responsible stewards of our public lands.”
