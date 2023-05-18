State drops case against Wapiti resident Nina Webber
POWELL (WNE) — Wapiti hunter and Republican leader Nina Webber has been cleared of allegations that she recklessly fired her rifle during a November elk hunt.
At the request of Park County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Skoric, the pending case against Webber was permanently dismissed on Wednesday. “It’s unfortunate that it had to get this
far,” Webber said Wednesday, “and it’s very fortunate that Bryan Skoric and [Circuit Court Judge Joey] Darrah saw to dismiss with prejudice based off of the lack of evidence.”
The reckless endangerment charge stemmed from complaints by two North Fork residents, who reported that multiple bullets whizzed over their heads on Nov. 30.
A large group of people had been hunting in a nearby field that morning; then-Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said Webber was cited because she had been pointing her rifle in that direction.
However, Skoric said timestamped photographs and other evidence he later received showed that Webber “hadn’t even fired a round at the time that the initial call went in.” The complaint was reportedly made at around 7:15 a.m., while Webber didn’t fire her rifle until around 8 a.m.
In a statement, Webber said she was targeted because of her position as the Wyoming Republican Party’s national committeewoman and as a prior candidate for House District 24, noting then-Sheriff Steward was critical of her candidacy.
“As you know, it’s been ‘open season’ on conservative Republicans, and I was the victim of a political ‘hit job’ by virtue of being the Republican National Committeewoman for Wyoming,” Webber said.
For his part, former Sheriff Steward — who left the office in January to become a county commissioner — said there was nothing political about the case.
“It had nothing to do with any of my feelings,” he said Wednesday, “because I wasn’t involved in the case, in any of the investigation.”
This story was published on May 18, 2023.
Vandalism, property destruction prove difficult to investigate
SHERIDAN (WNE) — While incidents of vandalism are not unusually common in Sheridan County, the cases reported are often incredibly difficult to solve, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley and Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson.
Ringley said SPD has received 57 reports of vandalism since Jan. 1, 2022. Of those, seven have been solved. Ringley said a number of factors complicate the process of identifying a suspect in vandalism and property destruction cases.
“Vandalism is difficult to solve often because it happens in remote places and in places without surveillance cameras,” Ringley said. “The common theme is often that suspects are minors and… the parents don’t know where their children are or what they’re doing after dark.”
Such is the case throughout the county as well, said Sheridan County Undersheriff Deveraux Johnson. When incidents of vandalism occur on private property or in remote areas, they sometimes aren’t noticed or reported until months later. Combined with a general lack of surveillance cameras out in the county, circumstances such as this can render vandalism cases nearly impossible to solve, Johnson said.
“Check out your property,” Johnson said. “Even on your own acreage, it’s always worth your time. Make sure that your things are still in the condition they were when you parked them.”
“In my experience I would say generally it’s folks out horsing around or whatever you want to call that, causing problems where they don’t need to be,” he added. “Especially if there’s cameras in the area, the sooner that something is recognized as having been damaged, it’s easier for us to potentially locate a suspect.”
This story was published on May 17, 2023.
Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees announced
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Two Crook County natives are to be honored this year with an induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Jeff Garman and Wallace Canfield have been named to the Class of 2023.
The WCHF seeks out and celebrates the men and women who introduced this state to its ranching heritage, honoring the cowboys and ranchers who helped to break those first trails.
This year, 25 more nominations have been added to the prestigious list.
Alongside Crook County’s two honorees, the Region 1 class includes Marion Scott of Gillette and Julius Frederick Bock of Osage.
The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting, which took place on April 29.
This year’s class will be inducted during Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper on September 15 and 16.
This story was published on May 18, 2023.
